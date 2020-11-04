Get to know Arkansas defensive line target Cameron Ball.

He has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Arizona State and Illinois. He said he's goal is to announce his college decision on Feb. 5.

Nickname: Tank

School/City: Tri-Cities High School, East Point

Height: 6-5

Weight: 300 pounds

Bench max: 335 pounds

Squat max: 520 pounds

Number of years playing football: 13

I like Arkansas because: "I like Arkansas because of the coaches and how much the state loves football."

I plan to major in: "Economics or Physical Education."

The recruiting process is: "Fun, but overwhelming at times."

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: "Basketball."

I'm happiest when I’m: "Around family."

My mom is always on me to do: "To remain humble."

Favorite video game: Madden 21

Favorite NFL player: Derrick Brown

Favorite music: '80s and '90s rap

Must watch TV show: BBQ Pitmasters

How would you spend a million dollars? "I would spend half on my family, some in investments and save the rest."

What super power would choose if given the option? "Super speed."

My two pet peeves are: "I dislike liars and cocky people."

Favorite uniform color/combo: "I like highlight color uniforms like the Seahawks."

Team entrance song, if you could pick: NoCap - Overtime

Your favorite fast food chain and why: "Mrs. Winners. They have the best gizzards."

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: "I would love to be on a island with myself and some music."

I will never ever eat: "I”ll eat anything."

Favorite junk food: Pork skins

Dream Date: Six Flags

Hobbies: Sports

The one thing I could not live without is: Music

Role model: Parents

Three words to describe me: "Humble, hungry, hardworking."

People would be surprised that I: "Used to play quarterback."