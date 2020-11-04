Goldmon finishes Delta Leadership program

Suzzette Shaw Goldmon, Ph.D., assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, recently graduated from the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

The yearlong leadership development program brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from each of the eight states of the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions, according to a news release.

The graduates participated in six training sessions over a year to learn about regional economic and community development best practices. They heard from local, regional and national experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields. The fellows are tasked with using the knowledge they gained to create innovative solutions in their own communities, according to a Delta Regional Authority news release.

"I am grateful for my opportunity to participate as a fellow in the Delta Leadership Institute Class of 2019-2020," Goldmon said. "The experience afforded me the opportunity to learn more about the Delta Region and how I can bring information and resources back to my local community in Arkansas."

Goldmon said she learned the importance of developing a strong network for regional collaboration, information sharing and continued learning. She looks forward to utilizing and sharing strategies to help the local economy with fellow community leaders and experts.

Program participants are nominated by their state governor. Goldmon was one of five graduates from Arkansas.

"The five new graduates of the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute started the term with the strength of their individual talents and calling," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Over the past year, they added to their own skill sets the collective strength of their fellow graduates. Now they are equipped to accomplish more for the people of Arkansas than they could have individually and without this time together at the Delta Leadership Institute. The Delta Region is stronger for their commitment and leadership."

Goldmon joined UAPB in the fall semester of 2020. As the university's first professor of hospitality and tourism management, she teaches courses related to gaming, lodging, sales, human resources, tourism, resort manag ement and other hospitality-related issues.