Harris leads race for NLR council

The lone contested race for the North Little Rock City Council on Tuesday between Ronald Harris, a first-term incumbent representing Ward 3, and two challengers showed Harris with the lead based on unofficial and incomplete returns.

Harris faced Harlan Hunter and John Parker in the race to represent the northwestern section of the city, which encompasses Burns Park, areas of the Arkansas River northwest of downtown and the communities extending west to Maumelle.

With partial returns at 10:55 p.m., unofficial results were:

Harris 1,955

Parker 1,133

Hunter 1,052

The City Council has eight members, two from each of the four wards.

In order to avoid a runoff in a race with more than two candidates, a first-place council candidate must get 40% of votes cast and at least 20% more votes than the runner-up.

Council members will be working with a new mayor next year. Residents also were choosing Tuesday from four candidates vying to replace retiring two-term Mayor Joe Smith.

Harris, 65, was elected in 2016 after spending most of his career working for the utility company Entergy. Before his election to the City Council, Harris served on the North Little Rock Planning Commission. His father, the late Woody Harris, was a former mayor of Russellville.

Harris said he wanted to make improvements to the Levy area. He cited his cooperation on the City Council with the other Ward 3 representative, Steve Baxter.

Parker, 73, is an employee of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, where he works as a digital district manager. Beginning in 2005, he served on the City Council for a single four-year term before losing reelection to Sam Baggett, who later resigned.

Tuesday's race was akin to a rematch: Parker lost to Harris in 2016 for the open Ward 3 seat. Parkerwas unsuccessful in a run for North Little Rock mayor in 2012, finishing fourth.

Parker described himself as the most experienced candidate in the race. He said he would work with the mayor and council members to solve the city's problems.

Unopposed candidates running for reelection to the City Council in other wards were Maurice Taylor of Ward 2 and Charlie Hight of Ward 4.

Taylor, 57, will serve his fourth term. He was first elected in 2008.

Hight, 73, has represented Ward 4 since 2000. He said he does not plan to seek a seventh term in 2024.

Nathan Hamilton, 44, was unopposed in his bid to fill the open Ward 1 seat left by retiring council member Beth White.

He previously served as an aide to former Mayor Pat Hays and as communications director for Smith before resigning from his city job last year.

Ward 1 encompasses the central city area, including the Interstate 40 interchange with U.S. 67-167.

Hamilton's wife Stacy is a real estate agent. A student of the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Hamilton expects to graduate next month.

Asked about his decision to run, Hamilton said the city "needs competent, experienced, professional leadership. That's in the mayor's office, and in the eight seats on City Council."