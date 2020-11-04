Hill leads, but Elliott doesn't concede

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill was on track to defeat Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott on Tuesday for a fourth term in office.

With 325 out of 392 precincts reporting, unofficial returns showed:

Hill149,742

Elliott122,203

A Democrat hasn't held the seat since U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder of Little Rock retired in January 2011.

The Central Arkansas district includes Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, White, Perry, Conway and Van Buren counties.

Elliott was well ahead in Pulaski County but was losing badly elsewhere in the district.

With the vote count mostly done, Hill expressed thanks to those who had supported him.

"I'm humbled and pleased to have the privilege to represent the people of the 2nd District in the Congress for two more years. I appreciate the trust they put in my work," he said.

Hill thanked his campaign team, saying they had done "an excellent job at voter turnout in a presidential year."

Work awaits Congress in Washington, D.C., Hill noted.

"I think our first priority should be helping rebuild this economy and restoring the health of the country," he said.

"I would like to, even in this lame-duck session, fight for extending the Paycheck Protection Program," he said.

Clarification on unemployment benefits is needed, and governors need to be given additional flexibility to spend federal coronavirus relief money after Dec. 31, he added.

In a written statement late Tuesday, Elliott called for patience.

"Let me be clear, this race is not over, and I have not called French Hill to concede. Voters deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted. There are still a significant number of votes to be counted and stacks of bankers' boxes of absentee and provisional ballots uncounted in Pulaski County."

"Now, more than ever, we must count every vote and work to restore faith in our democracy," she said.

Recent polls had shown the race nearly deadlocked.

In an interview, University of Arkansas political science professor Angie Maxwell described the Hill-Elliott race as a "razor-thin, neck-and-neck toss-up."

But the polls had failed to capture Hill's strength.

The 63-year-old former banker, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, will return to Washington for another two-year term.

Elliott, 69, a retired teacher who serves on the Senate Education Committee, was making her second congressional bid, after capturing 38.3% of the vote against Republican Tim Griffin in 2010.

If elected, she would have been the first Black to represent Arkansas on Capitol Hill and the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

Both candidates raised more than $3 million, enough to smother Central Arkansas in television ads. Outside groups spent heavily, as well, in the closing weeks.

Two years ago, Hill survived a stronger-than-usual challenge by then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, 52.1% to 45.8% after national Democratic officials targeted the seat.

Initially, there was skepticism that Elliott could make the race competitive. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which ranks congressional districts based on competitiveness, initially listed Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District as "Solid Republican." But it moved the seat to "Likely Republican" in July and to "Lean Republican" in September.

Monday, it shifted the race to "Toss-up."

With votes still being counted, it seemed likely that Hill would match or surpass his previous showing.

In White County, he was capturing more than four-fifths of the votes.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb, while acknowledging that the race had been hard-fought, had predicted that Hill would be "victorious in the end."

"Congressman Hill's record is impeccable and his work for the 2nd District goes without question. He relates well to the district, he represents the district well, he's for lowering taxes, for creating a strong national defense. He's known in each of the counties of the district and well-liked," Webb said.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray praised Elliott for running a strong, hard-fought campaign.

"It's the template that all Democrats should use from now on," he said. "Get out there early, identify yourself, define your narrative before they define it for you and talk about the things that matter," he said.

Elliott had a genuine connection with voters, he said.

"Sen. Elliott got out there first and talked about people and got people excited. The votes that you're seeing for Joyce Elliott are votes for Joyce Elliott. They weren't votes against French Hill, and that's significant when you're trying to unseat an incumbent."

Hill stressed his work to provide covid-19 relief to the district and his work on constituents' behalf, particularly his work for veterans.

Hill also portrayed Elliott as an out-of-touch liberal, arguing that she would raise taxes and join forces with the Democratic Party's most liberal forces.

Elliott's ads focused on the values she learned growing up in Willisville and how her experiences as a teacher shaped her personality.

With polls showing a tight race, key Republican leaders joined Hill on the campaign trail, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House Republican Conference chairwoman.

In April, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., selected Hill to serve on the Congressional Oversight Commission, which monitors up to $500 billion in covid-19 relief funds.

Democrats failed to move the needle in the 2nd District race despite spending millions of dollars.

They may be reluctant to make similar investments in 2022, University of Arkansas political science professor Janine Parry said.

"You'd probably spend your money somewhere else first, if money were tight," she said.

"You're probably not going to try to play to win here for the foreseeable future," she said.