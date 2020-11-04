This photo provided by the Anti-Defamation League Michigan shows headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Mich., spray-painted with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” before Presi- dent Donald Trump held his final campaign rally in the western Michigan city Monday.

Jewish cemetery vandalized in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are investigating vandalism that left several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids spray-painted with "Trump" and "MAGA" before President Donald Trump held his final campaign rally in the western Michigan city.

Grand Rapids police officers on Monday found six headstones spray-painted with red paint at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery.

The vandalism appeared to be "relatively new," with "Trump" spray-painted on the back of four headstones, and "MAGA" -- an acronym for the Trump campaign slogan Make America Great Again -- spray-painted on two others, Sgt. John Wittkowski, a spokesman for the Police Department, said in a statement.

The vandalized graves were discovered hours before Trump visited Grand Rapids late Monday in his final campaign rally before Election Day. Police said no evidence was left at the scene.

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus said in a statement Monday that it was outraged by "the desecration," and said the vandalism just before Election Day was intended "to send an intimidating message to the president's opponents, and particularly, Jewish voters."

Immunity ruled out in fatal stun-gun use

ATLANTA -- Georgia's highest court has ruled that a lower court was wrong to grant immunity from prosecution to three sheriff's deputies facing murder charges in a stun gun death dating to July 2017.

The three white Washington County deputies -- Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott -- were charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Eurie Lee Martin, a 58-year-old Black man with a history of mental illness.

"We determine that, in granting immunity, the trial court made findings of material fact that were inconsistent with its legal conclusions regarding the deputies' encounter with Martin," Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel wrote in the unanimous opinion released Monday.

Bethel added that the trial court conflated principles regarding reasonable use of force with self-defense and immunity and did not address facts pertinent to each deputy individually.

Martin was walking along a road in Deepstep, about 110 miles southeast of Atlanta, on a hot afternoon when he walked up a driveway and asked the homeowner for some water, the opinion says. As Martin walked away, the homeowner called 911 to report him.

Howell, the first deputy to respond, radioed for backup and the deputies used their stun guns. A first responder who arrived found that Martin had no pulse and began CPR. Martin died at the scene.

Kentucky police commissioner resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The head of the Kentucky State Police is stepping down days after a report surfaced about old training materials the agency used that encouraged cadets to be "ruthless" and quoted Adolf Hitler.

Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer's resignation is effective today, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall said in a statement. She did not address why Brewer is stepping down, but said Lt. Col. Phillip Burnett was selected to be acting commissioner.

Brewer was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear in January after previously leading the agency from December 2007 to February 2016.

The resignation comes after DuPont High School's Manual RedEye first reported on the training materials last week. The newspaper said the presentation instructed cadets to "meet violence with greater violence" and included three quotes from Hitler and a quote from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Kentucky Justice Cabinet has said the instructional materials were last used in 2013 and officials are working to "swiftly and thoroughly conduct an internal review of all training materials" used by the state police.

Missouri NAACP urges inquiry of noose

GALENA, Mo. -- The Missouri NAACP on Tuesday called for a federal investigation and the removal of a replica hangman's noose on display near voting booths in southwest Missouri.

The replica noose is display in a hallway of the Stone County building in downtown Galena with several voting booths nearby. Stone County Clerk Cindy Elmore has said the noose was covered up Friday after complaints from the Missouri Democratic Party.

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said the noose has been historically used to discourage Black people from voting over the threat of lynchings. He said the U.S. Department of Justice should investigate the noose on display in Galena.

"If this does not amount to voter intimidation, I don't know what does," Chapel said.

Elmore said the display was put up several years ago and "has nothing to do with the election office." She said it was a historical exhibit with a replica noose marking the last legal execution by hanging in the state, which occurred in Stone County in 1937.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports