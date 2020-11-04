Incumbent Garner apparent winner in Senate's District 27 race

District 27 Senate candidate Keidra Burrell, right, visits with Wabbaseka City Council candidate Melony Darrough, left, and Darrough's husband Calvin Darrough, center, at the Jefferson Council Election Commission office shortly after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

As Election Day dawned, both Trent Garner, the incumbent Republican senator from Arkansas' District 27, and Keidra Burrell, his Democratic rival, hit the road running in an effort to get their message out to as many people as possible before the polls closed at 7:30.

But with all votes unofficially tallied, it appears that Garner has outdistanced Burrell.

Burrell began her day at 7 a.m. in Junction City, which sits at the far southern edge of District 27, and by 11 a.m. had worked her way north to her opponent's backyard territory of El Dorado. Her plan for the day, she said, was to keep working her way north to Pine Bluff where she spent the evening awaiting results of the election with her family.

Garner spent his day closer to home, traveling to polling sites in and around El Dorado, talking with supporters and making his case to any voters he encountered who had not yet cast a ballot.

Both candidates expressed optimism in the outcome and said their main focus during the campaign has been to talk about issues that affect the people in District 27, to remain positive, and to make their case to as many voters in the district as possible. Both agreed that the biggest issue facing the district and the state is the covid-19 pandemic, which has sickened thousands of people and killed nearly 2,000 in Arkansas alone, caused hardship among families, businesses, disrupted education, and has created challenges in safeguarding people's health.

"Six months ago I would have been knocking on doors and talking to people but with the pandemic we really can't do that," Garner said. "That's one of my favorite parts about campaigning but since the pandemic started we've been dropping off literature and making sure we don't put anyone in a compromising position where their health is concerned."

Garner said he has received positive responses from people he has talked to throughout the district, which encompasses Calhoun and Union counties and parts of Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson and Ouachita counties.

"I'm feeling very good about the race," Garner said. "We've run a positive campaign focused on proven leadership and I think I'm going to finish out strong and I'm looking forward to serving the people of south Arkansas again in the state Senate."

Burrell said she has also been well received throughout the district and she said she has worked hard to reach out to as many people in the district as possible.

"It's been my goal for the entire campaign to make sure that everyone throughout the district to know and to believe that I care about the needs throughout the district and not just in Jefferson County and Pine Bluff," she said. "We've been received very well through the primary and the general election, we've gotten very positive feedback and while I haven't done any polling, just based upon social media and my interactions with people, we've been well received."

Regardless of the outcome, Burrell said Tueszzday morning that she believes her campaign has made a difference and has helped bring some of the issues facing the district into sharper focus.

"I've really enjoyed my time campaigning and getting to know the people of south Arkansas," she said.

In Jefferson County, Burrell took an early lead, but throughout the district, with 75% of precincts reporting by 10 p.m., Garner's lead was considerable.

In Jefferson County, with 170 of 170 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Burrell 3,957

Garner 3,163

Throughout District 27, with all precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Garner 19,611

Burrell 12,334

Trent Garner