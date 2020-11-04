Incumbent loses Springdale council seat over charges of defamation

SPRINGDALE -- An incumbent beleaguered by allegations of racism was trailing in Tuesday's race to retain his seat on the City Council.

Meanwhile, an incumbent who withdrew from the race is headed to a runoff on Dec. 1.

Challenger Kevin Flores was ahead Rick Evans in the race for Ward 2, Position 2.

Springdale City Council members are paid $11,000 a year and serve four-year terms.

Washington County results released Tuesday include early, absentee and some Election Day votes. Benton County results are complete, but unofficial. The totals won't be official until 10 days after the election.

Vote totals released Tuesday are:

Evans ... 6,854 (43%)

Flores ... 9,126 (57%)

Evans issued an apology in July after being heard in a City Council livestream referring to Flores as "some little Mexican lawyer."

Irvin Camacho on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Evans, claiming Evans' campaign material made xenophobic, false and defamatory comments about Camacho, three candidates for the Springdale City Council and one for Washington County Quorum Court.

Camacho is a Northwest Arkansas activist known for his work in the areas of immigration reform, bail reform and employment rights.

Evans called the lawsuit a political stunt.

Flores, 32, a local attorney, said before the election the city's most important challenges are infrastructure, economic development and future land use.

"Springdale is on the verge of becoming the first city in Northwest Arkansas to reach a population of 100,000," he said. "We must begin to prepare for this now in order to alleviate any preventable growing pains."

Ward 1, Position 2

Randall Harriman was ahead in the race for the open seat in Ward 1 against Mayra Carrillo.

Vote totals released Tuesday are:

Harriman ... 9,136 (58%)

Carrillo ... 6,599 (42%)

Harriman, 38, is a vice president of business development for Signature Bank in Springdale.

"I believe the most important challenge in Springdale now is that our citizens live here, but spend their money in surrounding cities," he said before the election.

"One thing we learned from covid is that when Springdale residents spent their money in our town, our sales tax revenue went up. I believe we need to attract the retail businesses and restaurants our citizens use in other cities, so that the money is spent here. We should be telling that story to potential businesses and asking them to invest in our city."

Ward 3, Position 2

Council member Jeff Watson easily retained his seat against challenger Tyler Smalling.

Vote totals released Tuesday are:

Watson... 10,240 (69%)

Smalling ... 4,634 (31%)

Watson, 63, an attorney who has served 22 years on the council, has his eyes on the future.

"The most important challenge facing the City of Springdale is to continue to move forward with our managed growth," he said before the election.

"We must continue to promote employment opportunities with the larger employers, while continuing to promote growth for small businesses. The quality of life for our city must be addressed as the city grows. We must continue to build and maintain our parks and trails. The encouragement of mixed-use developments will benefit the downtown area."

Ward 4, Position 2

Mark Fougerousse appears headed to a runoff with a candidate who withdrew from the race: incumbent Kathy Jaycox. Derek Van Voast was the third candidate on the ballot in the race.

Vote totals released Tuesday are:

Fougerousse ... 6,045 (39%)

Jaycox ... 5,158 (33%)

Van Voast ... 4,219 (27%)

Jaycox in September announced she was pulling out of the race because she plans to move out of the ward. Jaycox had served on the council for 22 years. Her announcement came too late to remove her name from the ballot, said Jennifer Price, executive director of the Washington County Election Commission.

With her name on the ballot, voters still cast ballots for Jaycox.

In fact, Jaycox could win the runoff even though she has withdrawn from the race, said Chris Madison, legal counsel for the state Election Commission. The City Council then would appoint someone to the seat, he said.

Fougerousse, 53, an environmental, health and safety engineer for Rockline Industries, said Springdale needs to ensure all types of housing are available for the population growth expected in the city.

"From duplexes, quadplexes, to apartment complexes," he said before the election. "These new housing projects also raise the property values, which in turn brings money to the county and city. Allowing this money to go in to the city's budget to pay for additional infrastructure for the growth and also the maintenance of what is already there."

Derek Van Voast