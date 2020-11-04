Disagree without hate

Americans, wake up and unite. So much division is going on, it is very difficult to know where to begin.

United we stand and divided we fall. So cliché, but so true. Why can we not have different opinions and accept the fact that this is what makes us such a great nation? Maybe it is because we are so spoiled to the concept of thinking that a diversity of perspective means that any perspective other than our own is our enemy. Our freedom has become our biggest weakness. Freedom without discipline is chaos, and that is pretty much the definition of our society today.

We must accept others' beliefs and opinions not as a threat to our own, but simply as a different view on issues. Unless we keep the long-tested tenets of our republic and stop listening to the tribal two-party voices of our politicians, we are going to grow further and further apart. We are not only Republicans and Democrats, we are Americans first! Calm down, put the guns in their proper place, stop believing that we can't disagree without hating, and love one another as fellow human beings. Just one man's opinion.

DAVID SMEDLEY

Mount Judea

Methane compromise

Suppose the Democrats win the election and radical environmentalists control policy in the government. In that case, those with a religious feeling about global warming may become crazed about the methane that cattle expel, and ban as much meat production as they can. Maybe they will tax hamburgers and steak.

So let's offer up a methane compromise. Hunt down the millions of feral hogs who also pass gas. The farmers, the ranchers, and the hunters would love it. Get rid of the feral hogs first.

CHARLES VERMONT

Prescott

Holidays are coming

With the pandemic raging, many families will have holiday dinners just for their households. For senior citizens, this will mean meals for one or two. In calling around, restaurants are only having carry-outs for four and up. Please, restaurants, stay updated and you may get more customers.

DIANE WAGENER

Beebe

Turn page on chapter

We all heard Trump say not to worry about the virus that causes covid-19. He caught it and survived. And he believes we'll get over it also if we get infected. Hopefully we won't, but if we do I hope we're taken to a first-class hospital, as he was.

As we approach the winter months, health experts expect the pandemic to get worse. More infections, more hospitalizations and more deaths. We should've gotten past this by now. With some effort, concern and empathy, Trump should have led us through this. Instead he covered it up. He downplayed its severity and never presented a plan to confront it. He's said it's a hoax and that on Nov. 4 it'll go away. A killer virus put in place to hurt him and help the Democrats.

I propose a different scenario. Today, every Republican governor will admit that they were wrong and will immediately take the pandemic seriously. Maybe then we can begin to

heal our people and our country. Something that should have been done the moment we learned of the pandemic. More than 220,000 Americans are dead. We have all learned a heartbreaking lesson. We trusted a man, a terribly ill-equipped man for the job, to lead our country, and look at what it has cost us.

Maybe some of you are willing to accept his incompetence. I pray most of us have had enough and will turn the page on this tragic chapter of our history.

JOE ZAMORA

Monette

Outlived usefulness

During my lifetime, I have lived in nine states, including two that have been designated as "battleground." Why should it be that my presidential vote in Michigan or Pennsylvania would have made a difference in this election whereas my Arkansas vote is irrelevant?

In these days of personal mobility, the electoral college has outlived its usefulness. It's time to establish the 28th Amendment to base the outcome of national elections on the popular vote.

DAVID MILLER

Little Rock

It's done and dusted

Congratulations to the winners, condolences to losers. Now please remove your campaign signs.

JEFF FEHLBERG

Little Rock