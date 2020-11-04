• "Jeopardy" trivia titans James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are returning to ABC's game show category with a new prime-time program called "The Chase," the network announced Monday. The trio behind the ratings beast "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" will help headline the new shiny-floor quiz show along with host Sara Haines, the TV journalist known for her work on "Good Morning America" and "The View," ABC said. Adapted from a British format of the same name, "The Chase" will pit contestants against the "ruthless" quiz masters trying to strip them of their cash prizes. The three "Jeopardy" champions will take turns appearing on the new show. "Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brain power, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics," ABC said. The new show is aimed to build on the ratings success ABC enjoyed earlier this year when the three men battled it out for the ultimate "Jeopardy!" title. "The boys are back in town," Jennings said in a Twitter post linked to the news. "Easily the biggest news story of the week," Holzhauer tweeted, jokingly.

• For the third straight year, there is a new top producer at Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show." Jamie Granet-Bederman, a longtime producer on the NBC late-night show, will take over as showrunner, the network announced Monday. Gavin Purcell, who had served as showrunner since late last year, will return to his development deal with Universal Television, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, the network said. "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has fallen into third place among the 11:30 p.m. late-night talk shows, a once-unthinkable prospect for the NBC institution. Fallon, once the late-night ratings king, has seen his ratings slide since President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. Fallon is trailing ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and -- by a wider margin -- CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in total viewers and among adults under age 50, the category that is of vital interest to advertisers. Over the last four years, late-night viewers have favored Colbert's anti-Trump monologues over Fallon's fun-and-games approach. Whoever is in the White House next year, the network is sticking by its 11:30 p.m. host. Fallon, the "Tonight Show" host since 2014, told his staff Monday that he had signed a contract extension, according to three people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Fallon's previous deal ran through late 2021. A spokesman for NBC declined to comment.