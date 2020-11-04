North Little Rock mayor's race goes to run-off

The North Little Rock mayoral race will go to a run-off between school board member Tracy Steele and former Mayor Terry Hartwick.

Steele, Hartwick, Alice Kunce and Debi Ross were vying to succeed Mayor Joe Smith, who chose not to run for reelection and will leave office in January after serving two terms.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday, unofficial results were:

Steele 10,982

Hartwick 7,882

Ross 4,419

Kunce 874

Steele campaign spokeswoman Michelle Whitlock said Steele's supporters are excited about Tuesday's results and will get back to work campaigning for the Dec. 1 run-off.

Whitlock said Steele had been polling with an 18-point lead for most of the night, but around 9 p.m. they realized the race would probably go to a run-off.

“We were campaigning to win outright, but since we are going to a run-off we are looking forward to it and we will get back to it [Wednesday],” she said.

Steele, 56, previously served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. It is the second time Steele has run for mayor, having lost to Smith in a run-off in 2012.

Hartwick, 71, served as the city’s mayor from 1985-88 and is currently director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Kunce, 36, is a teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Ross, 66, is a North Little Rock City Council member who represents Ward 1, a seat she has held since 2007.

The North Little Rock mayor serves a four-year term, with a salary of $128,220.27 annually.