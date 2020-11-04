Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Bucs activate WR Brown

Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time today. The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs (6-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he's not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he'll definitely have a role in the game plan. To make room on the roster for Brown, the Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

Dalton on covid-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve covid-19 list Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the covid-19 list since before the season. The Cowboys (2-6) have had three starting quarterbacks this season after star Dak Prescott broke his ankle in Week 5, ending his season. Dalton was the starter in Cincinnati for nine years before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall in this year's draft and released the former TCU standout. Dalton signed a one-year contract to be Prescott's backup. The 33-year-old Dalton got a concussion in a 25-3 loss to Washington on a hit that led to the ejection of linebacker Jon Bostic, who was also fined $12,000. The Cowboys have scored just one touchdown in three full games -- all losses -- without Prescott, who was leading the NFL's No. 1 offense before his injury.

NFL updates protocols

The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance, and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime. The updates to the covid-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive. The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field, and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings. Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has confirmed he was one of the positive cases who played Sunday. Results from pre-game tests aren't immediately available. Baltimore added seven players to the Reserve/covid-19 list Tuesday, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort. Linebackers Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser were also put on the list along with starting safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Terrell Bonds.

Gators' tests clear

The University of Florida reported no new positive covid-19 cases on the football team for the first time since September as Dan Mullen's squad has moved past an outbreak of the virus that stopped the program in its tracks last month. The data is based on test results from Tuesday of last week through Monday, during which the school said 50 tests were performed. The No. 10 Gators (3-1) are preparing for Saturday's showdown with No. 5 Georgia a little more than a week after returning from a two-week layoff due to the outbreak.

Lawrence to travel

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said quarterback Trevor Lawrence will travel with the top-ranked Tigers for their game at No. 4 Notre Dame despite being sidelined with covid-19. Swinney said Tuesday that Lawrence, the Heisman Trophy contender and likely first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will have completed his 10-day quarantine. He is still unable to play, Swinney said, due to the cardiac testing protocol required by the Atlantic Coast Conference for athletes who test positive. "This week, he's going to be Coach Lawrence," Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for the virus last week and missed the team's 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday. Swinney said Lawrence has participated in the team meetings and sessions through Zoom and feels good, health wise.

BASEBALL

Wagner card sells for $1.4M

A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction. Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card. Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.'s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.

SOCCER

Maradona has brain surgery

Diego Maradona has had successful surgery for possible bleeding on his brain less than a week after his 60th birthday. "It was all successful and it happened as expected," Maradona's public-relations team said in a statement Tuesday night. Maradona had a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, his personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, said. Luque, a neurologist, said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember the event. The Argentine soccer great will rest in his room in a private clinic outside Buenos Aires for at least 48 hours. The surgery closed a journey that the 1986 World Cup champion started in another clinic in the city of La Plata, where he was admitted with anemia and dehydration. Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic with signs of depression on Monday.

TENNIS

Humbert upsets No. 2 seed

Ugo Humbert upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas after a hard-fought contest of more than three hours to reach the third round at the Paris Masters on Tuesday. The 34th-ranked Frenchman won 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3) for one of the biggest wins of his young career. Humbert, 22, was outside the top 700 three years ago and only started playing regularly on the main Tour last season. It was Humbert's second Top 10 win following his victory against fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev at the Hamburg Open in September. Humbert will take on Marin Cilic in his next match. Earlier, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3). The 12th-seeded Wawrinka, a former No. 3, hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival. Also, qualifier Norbert Gombos beat No. 8 seed David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (6) to advance to the third round.

BASKETBALL

Former Hawks All-Star dies

Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65. Johnson died Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Fla. Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA Draft. He became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks. Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname "Fast Eddie" and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games. He received a lifetime suspension from the NBA in 1987 for his cocaine use. Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl.