OPINION | WALLY HALL: Breeder's Cup makes great weekend

When the Breeder’s Cup began in 1984 it was promised it would outgrow the Kentucky Derby.

It hasn’t, but it has become the world’s weekend of thoroughbred racing.

The races have grown into a two-day affair and this year attracted 184 horses from all over the world and millions will be watching it on television.

Because of covid-19 fans will not be allowed in Keeneland Race Track for the races.

Winning a Breeder’s Cup race is probably bigger than the Preakness or Belmont Stakes.

It is an international event that has some local owners involved.

Frank Fletcher has a filly, Frank’s Rockette, that is running in the $2 million sprint and is the only female in the race. She has won four consecutive races and six out of 10.

In the same race is Whitmore, an Oaklawn favorite, that is co-owned by trainer Ron Moquett a native of Fort Smith.

Joe and Scott Ford are part owners of 4-1 shot Leinster in the 5 1/2 furlong turf race on Saturday.

Eric Kordsmeirer, originally from Morrilton, has a part of Tiz the Law, one of the favorites in the $6 million Classic.

It will, as usual, be a great weekend of thoroughbred racing when longshot winners are very common.