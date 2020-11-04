Password issues hold up voters;rest of day said to run smoothly

Cassandra Smith, right, a poll worker at Hazel Street Church of Christ, checks in Sylvester Parks on Tuesday as he prepares to vote. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Poll workers couldn't figure out the passwords on some of the new voting equipment on Tuesday, rendering it temporarily inoperable, and voters were sent away and told to return later, according to Jefferson County Election Commission officials.

Mike Adam, chairman of the Election Commission, said that when the polls opened at 7:30 a.m., about eight to 10 of the county's 40 precincts were unable to allow voters to cast their ballots, but the problem was corrected within the hour.

"We are up and running now," Adam said later Tuesday morning. "Hopefully, everything is good now."

Adam attributed the problem to older poll workers, many in their 70s, who are not "computer savvy." The issue came down to passwords, he said, with different passwords for each of the different machines, and all of the passwords stored in a book.

Commissioner Stu Soffer said at the time of the problem that voters should return later, although Adam said he would likely not have advised voters to leave since the issue was quickly fixed.

"Some people weren't happy," Adam said, referring to voters who were unable to cast ballots during the down time. "It's a shame, but we're doing the best we can."

By the end of the day, Adam said that, other than the morning's problems, the day had gone smoothly.

"There were a few minor things," he said, "but voting got faster and faster. It was taking about five minutes from the time someone was going in to vote to the time they came out. You can't ask for much faster than that."

Even as the polls were about to close, Soffer was still stewing over the morning's hiccup.

"The day was very disappointing to me," Soffer said. "It just shows that poll workers were not ready for the new equipment."

Soffer said the problem was frustrating because he had spent $3,000 on printing operation manuals and quick "cheat sheets" for the poll workers to use, adding that he will budget an additional $6,000 for training in the future.

"It was just a matter of poll workers didn't understand what to do," he said.

Jefferson County had 14,324 early voters this year, 15% more than the number who voted early in 2016. Soffer said the county had 2,026 absentee ballots cast, which is a record.

Commissioner Ted Davis agreed that the rocky start at some polling sites Tuesday morning was due to poll workers being unaccustomed to the new voting equipment.

"The first 15 to 30 minutes were turbulent to a lot of people," Davis said. "We had had a good day of training on the new equipment, but at the same time there were a few people who didn't fully understand the operation of the new equipment. But once we got past that, it's been a pretty smooth day."

Soffer said also that some voters were not listed in the electronic "poll tablet," despite the fact that county officials said the voters should have been listed. He said that if the voters' registration could be verified, then they were allowed to vote on regular ballots. Otherwise, the voters were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which will be verified later.

Asked if everyone who wanted to cast a ballot was able to, Soffer said he didn't know.

One of the precincts that operated smoothly, according to election officials there, was at the Hazel Street Church of Christ.

"We opened on time," said Classie Green, the election judge at the site, where she has worked for a decade. "We were able to get our machines open and operating."

Green said that what helped her crew of workers was that they went to more than one training session on how to operate the new voting machines.

"It would not have worked to just watch the training video one time," she said.

Business was brisk at the precinct, Green said, with about 150 voters tallied by midday, about half of what the site normally sees during a general election.

Asked if she thought the record number of early voters would diminish the number she saw at her precinct, she said she did not think so.

"This precinct has a lot of doctors and attorneys, lots of professionals," she said, "and they like to vote on Election Day. Voters in this precinct just like to vote here."

That was certainly true for Sylvester Parks, who was making a quick run to vote before going to work in a couple of hours.

"I always vote here," he said upon exiting the precinct. "I kinda like what they did with the system. It's not crowded, and I'd rather vote here than at the courthouse where it can get pretty crowded."

Despite not having any technological issues, Green said the new machines presented challenges for voters who were not accustomed to using them and needed help from the poll workers.

Asked if she thought the precinct would get to the usual 300 voters, she said it was likely.

"I believe we will, and if we don't, I'm not going to be mad," she said with a laugh. "There are just so many kinks to work out."

Davis said he visited 24 polling sites during the day. He said the sites he observed outside Pine Bluff appeared to be more active than those inside the city, which, Davis said, was possibly the case because of early voting and the proximity of the Jefferson County Courthouse to voters in the city.

"I think people in Pine Bluff probably voted early because the courthouse was so handy for them," Davis said. "The polling sites in White Hall were pretty busy today. There was a lot of activity around the Civic Center and other polling sites."

