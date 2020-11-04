Phillips, Kumpuris, Adcock out front in 3 Little Rock board races

In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.

Antwan Phillips was leading a seven-person race Tuesday night to become Little Rock's new at-large city director, joining two incumbents, Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock, who also were ahead in their reelection bids, according to unofficial returns.

At 11 p.m., unofficial and incomplete returns for Little Rock city board's at-large Position 9 seat were:

Phillips 28,124

Leron McAdoo 14,876

David Alan Bubbus 15,418

Tom Horton 7,323

Dale Pekar 2,894

Rohn Muse 1,911

Glen Schwarz 1,579

This was the first time in more than a decade that any at-large seat was without an incumbent.

At-large City Director Gene Fortson, 85, was appointed to the seat in 2006 to fill a vacancy and was continuously reelected since then. Fortson opted not to run for reelection and will vacate the seat at the year's end.

Reached by phone after early voting numbers from the Pulaski County clerk's office showed him in the lead, Phillips credited his campaign team for the work they did getting the message out to people who voted before election day.

An attorney, Phillips said he thinks everyone sees Little Rock as a good city, but was excited that his campaign, which had the slogan "Believe in Better," resonated.

"I think people want to see a better Little Rock," Phillips said.

At 36, Phillips would be the youngest current member of the city board. The other city directors' ages range from 52 to 90.

In an earlier interview, Phillips said he wanted to look at city ordinances that may limit development, make the city more equitable to minority contractors in its purchasing process, and adjust disclosure requirements for police officers who have been written up or violated the use-of-force policy.

He said he would support a ballot initiative that puts the question of Little Rock's form of government to voters, and that he supports a city board structure with "superward" representatives rather than at-large ones.

Three other seats on the 10-member board were up for election Tuesday night.

In the two contested races:

At-large City Director Kumpuris, 72, was leading two challengers in his bid for another four years at Position 8. Kumpuris, a practicing gastroenterologist in Little Rock, was appointed to the at-large Position 8 seat to fill a vacancy in 1995 and has been continuously reelected since.

Unofficial and incomplete returns showed:

Kumpuris 44,317

Phillip Bryant 20,083

Russ Racop 7,882

Kumpuris said Tuesday that he wanted to spend another four years working to address economic disparities south of Interstate 630 and east of Interstate 30, as well as continuing his work on improving the city's quality of life and adding recreational opportunities to attract young people.

"We need an influx of people that think this is a great place to be," he said.

Retiree and writer Bryant, a retired contractor, said he wanted to clean up the city. Blogger Racop said at a recent forum that he wanted to "hold city leaders accountable for their actions and lack of actions."

City Director Adcock, the longest-serving board member in Little Rock's history, was leading in her bid for another four years at Position 10, according to the latest returns available.

Incomplete and unofficial returns showed:

Adcock 33,234

Greg Henderson 20,083

Sheridan Richards 18,567

Adcock, 80, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

She was first elected to the city board in 1992. In a previous interview, she said she wanted to spend the next four years cleaning up neighborhoods, addressing concerns about racial inequities and continuing to work closely with the city's Hispanic population, including promoting municipal IDs.

Richards, a human resources professional, and Henderson, publisher/president of Rock City Eats, challenged Adcock for the seat, both saying that she had been in the position for too long.

Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck, who was first elected to the city board in 2016, did not draw a challenger in her bid for a second term. City directors are elected to four-year terms and paid $18,000 annually.

In a previous interview about the Ward 4 race, Peck said she was "ecstatic" to be unopposed. She said she planned to use her next four years as the Ward 4 representative tackling glass recycling in the city as well as some parks projects. She said she wanted to make herself accessible to anybody in Ward 4 or any part of the city that needs help with an issue.

Ward 4 covers an area mainly west of Mississippi Street, north of Markham Street, east of Hinson Road and south of the Little Maumelle River.

The city board has 10 seats: one for each of the city's seven wards and three at-large positions.