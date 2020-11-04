Problem at polling site leads to a short delay

Sharon Courson, right, a Jefferson County poll worker, checks in Rob Castleberry of White Hall at the polling site at the First Baptist Church Activities Building, 8203 Dollarway Road, in White Hall about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Poll workers said traffic at the polling site was steady throughout the morning but said most voters were able to cast their ballots without a long wait. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

As polls opened Tuesday, one voting location in White Hall saw an early morning delay.

"I haven't been to White Hall, but I haven't heard of any problems or reports of lines," said Mike Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission.

But there was a short delay at one of the city's polling locations, the First Baptist activities building, 8203 Dollarway Road, soon after it opened Tuesday morning.

The county has seven technicians to cover its approximately 41 voting locations. The problem at White Hall was resolved quickly, and voting got underway. Otherwise, White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said, there were no problems reported to his office.

The mayor's office reported that lines were moving briskly at White Hall's other polling location, the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. Adam credited the new voting equipment with shorter lines and reported that the early morning delays were "quickly resolved."

Adam said: "Voting times were less than five minutes with a steady stream of people" coming and going at the Goodfaith United Methodist, 3703 Ryburn Road in Pine Bluff, and Cumberland Presbyterian, 2401 Camden Road in Pine Bluff, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"Everything seems to be going quite well," he said. "We should be able to start reporting results by 7:30 p.m. [Tuesday evening]. It's the soonest we can report any results."

Adam said the new equipment, which is at least 15 years newer than the old equipment, presented the county with "a few hiccups but nothing major."