Rampage kills 5 people in Vienna

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Austrian ambassador Michael Linhart , who has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, after signing a condolence book for victims of the Vienna attack, at the Austrian embassy to France in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron signed a condolence book at the Austrian Embassy in Paris on Tuesday, in French and German. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

VIENNA -- A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

Witnesses described dozens of screaming people fleeing the sounds of gunshots Monday night in a nightlife district crowded with revelers enjoying the last hours before a coronavirus lockdown.

Others barricaded themselves inside restaurants for hours until they were sure the danger had passed. Video that appeared to be from the scene showed a gunman, dressed in white coveralls, firing off bursts seemingly at random as he ran along the Austrian capital's dark cobblestone streets.

The attack lasted just minutes. Authorities said Tuesday afternoon that there was no indication of a second attacker -- adding to tension in the capital as residents were urged to stay home.

Two men and two women died from their injuries in the attack -- including one German woman, according to Germany's foreign minister. Authorities said a police officer who tried to get in the way of the attacker was shot and wounded, along with 21 other people.

The suspect was identified as a 20-year-old Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction for attempting to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Police searched 18 properties, as well as the suspect's apartment, detaining 14 people associated with the assailant who are being questioned, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

"Yesterday's attack was clearly an Islamist terror attack," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. "It was an attack out of hatred -- hatred for our fundamental values, hatred for our way of life, hatred for our democracy in which all people have equal rights and dignity."

The attacker, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, according to Nehammer. Before the attack he posted a photograph on a social media account showing him posing with the rifle and machete, Nehammer said.

Fejzulai was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 but was granted early release in December.

"The fact is that the terrorist managed to deceive the judicial system's deradicalization program" to secure his release, Nehammer said, adding that the system should be reevaluated.

The Islamic State group Tuesday claimed credit for the Vienna attack, calling the perpetrator a "soldier of the Caliphate." The claim of responsibility was published through the militant group's media arm, Aamaq.

ISIS also released a video through Aamaq of what is said was the attacker, Fejzulai, whom it called Abu Dujana al-Albani -- apparently an assumed name -- showing him pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group. It wasn't clear when the video was filmed.

In North Macedonia, police said a list of suspects sent by Austria included two others with dual Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship.

In Switzerland, police in the city of Winterthur said an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old were arrested in consultation with Austrian authorities. Investigators are now trying to determine the nature of the two men's contact with the Vienna suspect.

For the time being, an elevated security level will remain in place in Vienna, Nehammer said.

The shooting began shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Vienna's main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before a monthlong coronavirus lockdown, which started at midnight.

Nine minutes later, it was over, Nehammer said.

The attack drew swift condemnation and assurances of support from leaders around Europe, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country has experienced three terror attacks in recent weeks. President Donald Trump also condemned "yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe."

Britain raised its terror threat level to severe Tuesday, its second-highest level, after the recent attacks in Austria and France.

"We have already taken significant steps to amend our powers and strengthen the tools for dealing with the developing terrorist threats we face," Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

Patel said the increased security alert is a "precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat."

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Jordans, Kirsten Grieshaber, David Rising, Danica Kirka and Konstantin Testorides of The Associated Press.

Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, right, and President Alexander van der Bellen lay down a wreath in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

