Redfield crash on I-530 leaves LR driver dead

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:26 a.m.

A Little Rock man died in a car accident on Interstate 530 at Redfield Monday morning.

Terry Lester Mitchell, 43, died at the scene. Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley pronounced him dead at 7:59 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The one-vehicle accident occurred at 6:52 a.m. at the 18 mile marker of I-530.

Mitchell was driving a 2005 Acura northbound on the interstate.

As he was negotiating a curve, he drove on the left shoulder before over-correcting the steering causing the vehicle to slide across both lanes. The vehicle then slid into a ditch and struck a tree before coming to rest facing west, according to the report.

