Republicans win seats on Benton County Quorum Court

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court will remain an all-Republican body after Tuesday's election, based on unofficial, final results.

The early and absentee ballots were about 61% of all votes cast in the general election, according to officials. Total ballots cast was 119,693. Benton County has 170,038 registered voters.

Four Republican incumbents retained their seats while four more Republicans won their contests.

Fifteen Republicans currently comprise the Quorum Court. Justices of the peace serve two-year terms.

Quorum Court members are paid $244 for each Committee of the Whole meeting and Quorum Court meeting they attend, and $152 for each meeting of another committee they serve on, according to the county.

District 2

Republican Ken Farmer defeated Democrat Elizabeth Cisneros.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Farmer ... 2,425 (55%)

Cisneros ... 2,010 (45%)

Republican Josh Bryant holds the seat, but didn't seek reelection.

District 2 covers southeast Rogers, south to Cross Hollows and east to Beaver Lake. It includes the Monte Ne, Beaver Shores and Crow's Nest areas on Beaver Lake.

Farmer, 65, is retired as the Bella Vista police chief.

He said maintaining and improving infrastructure to support the growth of the area is important.

"Our court facilities are not adequate. The renovation of an existing building to house the new circuit judge is a temporary fix and will need to be addressed again," he said before the election. "Our county jail is over 21 years old. It opened in the spring of 1999. A major renovation of the existing facility or a new jail will need to be considered before long."

County roads must be maintained and new roads will be added with growth. Many of the bridges in the county are old and need to be replaced, he said.

Cisneros, 28, is a clerical aide at Old Wire Elementary School in Rogers.

District 3

Republican Richard McKeehan defeated Democrat Lupe Martinez.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

McKeehan ... 4,104 (57%)

Martinez ... 3,094 (43%)

The seat is held by Republican Debra Hobbs, who didn't seek reelection.

The district covers the city of Rogers from Walnut Street to Lowell.

McKeehan, 69, is retired from Walmart. He does engineering design work on a part-time basis. He served on the Bentonville City Council from 2000-2002.

McKeehan said with increased population there is increased crime, domestic violence and court cases. All these burden law enforcement and county court proceedings, he said.

"We have added a new Circuit Court Judge Christine Horwart. Another courtroom is already coming together to be ready for use as soon as possible," he said before the election. "Our county roads also see an increase in traffic. That means more repairs, upkeep and cost and a desire of residents to have hard surface roads. It will remain an ongoing financial need for years to come."

Martinez, 68, does research and processes unemployment claims for hourly workers for a third-party vendor.

District 4

Incumbent Republican Tom Allen defeated Democrat Jennifer Smith.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Allen ... 9,014 (68%)

Smith ... 4,235 (32%)

The district covers southwest Rogers, Cave Springs and west Lowell.

Allen, 58, is principal broker and executive vice president and principal with Cushman & Wakefield|Sage Partners. He is chairman of the Benton County Finance Committee.

Allen has been a Benton County justice of the peace from 2000-2006 and 2009 to the present. He also served on the Rogers City Council from 1996 to 2000.

The Quorum Court will face serious funding challenges for the county's growing needs, Allen said.

"We now have covid-19 to add to our list of concerns affecting our budget from added expenses in dealing with the virus, but also a decline in sales tax revenue," Allen said before the election. "Other serious and real challenges upcoming will be the result of the census that occurs every 10 years," he said.

Smith, 48, is director of ethics and compliance for Sam's Club.

District 5

Incumbent Republican Carrie Perrien Smith defeated Democrat Shey Bland.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Smith ... 2,760 (56%)

Bland ... 2,170 (44%)

District 5 sits squarely in northwest Rogers. For the most part, the north-south boundaries are Arkansas 102 and Walnut Street. The east-west boundaries are Second Street in downtown Rogers and Interstate 49. It includes an area between 28th and 13th streets covering voters as far south as Oak Street.

Smith, 55, is self-employed as a marketing, communication and publishing consultant serving her first term as justice of the peace.

One of the greatest challenges the court will tackle will be funding a jail expansion to address jail overcrowding, she said.

"Our sheriff's department leaders have explored all options to address the issue," she said before the election. "I expect to hear more about that as we head into the budget preparations for the 2021 year. Construction costs continue to rise, and history tells us that our voters will not approve a tax increase."

Bland, 38, is executive director of Downtown Rogers Inc.

District 8

Republican Joel Jones defeated Democrat Sam Slaton.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Jones ... 3,137 (53%)

Slaton ... 2,749 (47%)

Republican Shirley Sandlin, who holds the seat, didn't seek reelection.

The district covers the east side of Bentonville.

Jones, 38, works in information technology at Movista Inc. as a director-engineering and co-owns Brain Freeze Sno & Whips. Jones served as justice of the peace in Benton County District 7 from 2011 to 2018.

Slaton, 33, teaches English and bicycle advocacy classes at Thaden School in Bentonville. He was an unsuccessful candidate for the District 8 seat in 2018.

District 10

Republican Renona Crowden defeated Democrat Kelley Boyd.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Crowden ... 7,349 (68%)

Boyd ... 3,447 (32%)

Republican Michelle Chiocco didn't seek reelection.

District 10 covers the west side of Bella Vista.

Crowden, 53, is retired from the Arkansas Air National Guard and retired as director of Benton County Veteran Services Office.

One of the biggest problems the county faces is the issue of a consolidated courthouse, Crowden said before the election. Courts are spread out in many different buildings and all over the county, she said.

"There is much debate concerning a multitude of concerns in this discussion. Areas of concern are the following: parking, safety, location and cost,' she said . "To address these areas, we need to look at what is not only economically feasible, but also to the future."

Boyd, 59, is a privacy professional for Walmart.

District 13

Republican incumbent Kurt Moore defeated Democrat Haley Emerick.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Moore ... 4,718 (78%)

Emerick ... 1,341 (22%)

District 13 covers the southwest corner of the county.

Moore, 64, is retired as a career and technical education teacher in secondary and post-secondary schools.

Moore said before the election maintaining adequate services for rural residents in spite of flat revenue projections is a big issue the county faces. Also maintaining and expanding mandated services like courts, law enforcement and roads, he said.

Moore is serving his ninth term as justice of the peace for District 13. He also served two terms as justice of the peace in District 12 from 1999 to 2001. Moore is chairman of the Committee of the Whole.

Emerick, 41, is a teacher in the Bentonville School District.

District 15

Republican incumbent Joel Edwards defeated Democrat Julia Bailey.

Unofficial, final votes released Tuesday are:

Edwards ... 6,265 (63%)

Bailey ... 3,699 (37%)

District 15 covers the north half of Centerton to the northwest side of Bentonville to the downtown square. The district also covers a sliver of Bella Vista to the north.

Edwards, 53, is an information technology manager for Arvest Bank and has been a justice of the peace since 2016.

He said it is a challenge to provide for the sheriff's office, the courts and county roads in a reduced revenue situation.

"I would prioritize those areas while looking for every opportunity to save money. We have been blessed with years of increased revenue, and I have no doubt we can find areas where we can find savings," he said before the election.

Bailey, 56, is an advocate for nonprofit community development programs.

