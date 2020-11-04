Rogers voters choose two for City Council

ROGERS -- Early vote results showed one City Council incumbent leading and another in a tight race in Tuesday's election.

Ward 1

Incumbent Mark Kruger was leading over his opponent, first-time candidate Aaron Clarke, to represent Ward 1, the northeast part of the city.

Early and absentee votes released Tuesday night are:

Clarke ... 8,157 (40%)

Kruger ... 12,050 (60%)

Kruger, 72, has served on the council for 32 years.

Kruger is a retired Rogers High School administrator. He serves on the council's community services, public safety and transportation committees. Kruger is also chairman of the city's Advertising and Promotions Commission.

Clarke, who is Black, has been involved in activism against racism and police brutality. Clark, 32, has said he wanted to see police reforms and focus on infrastructure and local business.

Ward 3

Incumbent Jerry Carmichael, 58, and newcomer April Legere, 42, were running to represent Ward 3, the southwest part of the city.

Early and absentee votes released Tuesday night are:

Carmichael ... 10,100 (50%)

Legere ... 10,141 (50%)

Carmichael is running for his second term on the council. He is the owner and chief executive officer at 3C Retail Solutions, a retail consulting company in Rogers. He serves on the council's transportation and public safety committees as well as the community environment and welfare committee, which helps oversee planning.

Legere works as senior director of human resources at Sam's Club corporate office. She said she wanted to focus on the city's sense of community through diversity and inclusion and see business and infrastructure continue to grow. Legere is Black and said she was also running because representation matters.

Council members serve four-year terms. The council position is nonpartisan. The eight council members meet twice a month and earn $1,050 monthly regardless of attendance.

Jerry Carmichael