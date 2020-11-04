Runoff set for Bentonville council race

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council Ward 1, Position 2 race appears headed for a runoff based on final unofficial vote totals released Tuesday.

The early and absentee ballots were about 61% of all votes cast in the general election, according to officials. Total ballots cast were 119,693. Benton County has 170,038 registered voters.

The runoff will be held Dec. 1. State law requires a runoff in municipal races with more than two candidates if no candidate receives either a majority of the votes cast or a plurality of 40%. A candidate who receives a plurality of 40% of the votes cast must obtain at least 20% more of the votes cast than the second-place candidate.

The City Council is made up of eight members, two in each of four wards. City Council members are elected at-large but represent wards. They must live in their ward.

Council members are paid $808 per month, according to the city website. Position 1 is a two-year term, and Position 2 is a four-year term. The city is gradually moving to all four-year terms.

Ward 1, Position 1

Incumbent Tim Robinson defeated Bonnie Adams and Jeremy Wiginton with enough votes to avoid a runoff.

Final, unofficial votes released Tuesday are:

Robinson ... 10,261 (54%)

Adams ... 6,161 (32%)

Wiginton ... 2,710 (14%)

Ward 1 is in the northeast part of the city. Position 1 is a two-year term.

Robinson, 36, is vice president of merchandising operations for Walmart and proprietor and co-owner of Phat Tire Bike Shop. He has served on the City Council since 2015.

Adams, 44, is founder and owner of The Joys of Swimming.

Wiginton, 43, is finance director for Walmart Store Operations and bi-vocational pastor of East Kenwood Missionary Baptist Church.

Ward 1, Position 2

Gayatri Agnew and Jeff Matkins will face each other in a runoff for the council's Ward 1, Position 2 seat. Dylan Shaddox and Jeff Wadlin were the other candidates in the race. Elle Jackson filed for the seat but dropped out of the race after ballots were printed.

Final, unofficial votes released Tuesday are:

Agnew ... 4,720 (26%)

Matkins ... 4,219 (23%)

Jackson ... 3,894 (21%)

Wadlin ... 2,889 (16%)

Shaddox ... 2,734 (15%)

Percentages were rounded.

Chad Goss holds the seat but did not run for reelection.

Agnew, 39, is a senior director at Walmart. Agnew said city officials need to make smart decisions about development and roads so the streets are safer, more walkable and bikeable.

"We need to work together to manage the drainage crisis, so your homes and yards stop flooding when it rains. We need to work together as stewards of the environment, so we have great parks, but protect the land for the future," she said before Tuesday. "Finally, I would like to improve our local infrastructure for recycling. We have an amazing community, and I want to work to continue to make Bentonville the community we all love."

Matkins, 41, owns Matkins Greenhouse and Flowers in Bentonville. He is fifth-generation Bentonville resident.

"My intention is to sensibly manage growth-related issues that stay true to rules and regulations so that Bentonville continues to be a great place for people to want to live," he said before the election.

Wadlin, 49, is senior director of membership at the Sam's Club Home Office.

Shaddox, 27, is a facility designer at Walmart.

Ward 2, Position 1

Incumbent Cindy Acree defeated Philip Riley.

Final, unofficial votes released Tuesday are:

Acree ... 13,600 (72.5%)

Riley ... 5,129 (27.5%)

Ward 2 covers northwest Bentonville. Position 1 is a two-year term.

Acree, 64, is chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity Benton County and a motivational speaker. She is in her first term on the council.

She said her record of coalition building, addressing citizens' concerns and planning experience based on residents' input make her the best candidate.

"My commitment to preserving history and balancing growth with adequate infrastructure is proven," Acree said before the election. "My background in operations of small and large businesses and governments can help the city address internal issues that will make it serve the citizens better."

Riley, 46, is at cardiologist at Mercy.

Ward 3, Position 2

Incumbent Bill Burckart led the race to keep his seat based against challengers: Kesha Chiappinelli and Bobby Wilson.

Final, unofficial votes released Tuesday are:

Burckart ... 9,458 (50%)

Chiappinelli ... 6,849 (36%)

Wilson ... 2,478 (13%)

Percentages were rounded.

Ward 3 is in southwest Bentonville. Position 2 is a four-year term.

Burckart, 55, is owner of Burckart Construction and has served on the City Council since 2009. He said experience matters.

"Experience is something not given too quickly, like wisdom it comes with lessons learned and a few bumps," he said before the election. "This allows us to make better educated decisions that we are addressing and not duplicate errors. My experience is in business, budgeting, infrastructure, finance, housing, education and legislative affairs. A council person needs these experiences to understand the complexities of the city and our future. My passion for our city and all my experience is what I offer."

Chiappinelli, 40, is a litigation associate and legal operations manager at Hood & Stacy Law Firm in Bentonville.

Wilson, 40, is project manager/buyer for Integrity Distributors in Springdale.

