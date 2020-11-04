Shaner leads in city council's Ward 2

Steven Shaner, a candidate for a Ward 2 seat on the Pine Bluff City Council, listens to returns coming on Tuesday night with friends and family members in the background. (Special to The Commercial)

With about 75% of the votes counted, Steven Shaner led Yvonne Denton, 2,341 votes to 1,681 for the Ward 2, Position 1 seat on the Pine Bluff City Council.

While Denton, a Democrat, was spending some of the evening at the Jefferson County Election Commission's office in downtown Pine Bluff, Shaner was listening at home with family and friends.

"I feel pretty positive about the election," said Shaner. "I got a lot of feedback and talked to a lot of people who felt like I was running for the right reasons."

Shaner, who is a 15-year service manager at Smart Auto, said he wants to make sure the city is moving in a positive direction, while Denton, a 35-year retired educator, said she wanted to ensure that job growth in the community would have a focus on all people in Ward 2 and the city of Pine Bluff.

"I am committed to working with our youth," said Denton, an Independent. "I am committed to working with our mayor and the entire city council. I want to be a voice of reason."

Both candidates have similar plans, wanting to improve the city's infrastructure, damaged streets, flooding problems and draining issues, but Denton also said she wants to promote community involvement with young people.

Shaner said he fully supports Go Forward Pine Bluff, while Denton said she is neutral and would like to hear what plans Go Forward Pine Bluff has to improve Ward 2. In a previous interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial, Denton said current initiatives such as the Downtown Streetscape Project, the resurrection of the city's Urban Renewal Agency, and efforts put forth by Go Forward Pine Bluff were examples of diverse interests in the city coming together toward the common goal of revitalizing the city.

Shaner said he is optimistic about the increase in revenue from the Saracen Casino Resort and the casino and wants to make sure the money is spent for the good of the city. "We need people with a good business mind to make good business decisions when all this money comes in," said Shaner.

Crime is also on the top of both candidate's to-do list as Denton said public safety is critical to the city's growth, and she said she will work with police and fire departments to ensure both services have what they need to function effectively.

"We want to ensure that Pine Bluff is safe and secure, and that means we have to support one another," she said.

Shaner said he feels that the city has to keep the police force properly staffed in order for them to meet the challenges presented by crime. Shaner said if he doesn't win, that won't stop him from pushing major changes within the city.

"I'm not going to move away if I don't win," said Shaner. "I will be here in Pine Bluff and do everything that I can to help out any way that I can. I want the best outcome for Pine Bluff that we could possibly get whether I win or not."

Denton said she brings a wealth of experience and has been active in the community for years. "I love my city," she said. "I have had a great amount of support and I'm ready and willing to help our city grow and develop."