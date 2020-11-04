Shanghai exchange halts Ant Group's IPO

An employee sits at the Ant Group office in Hong Kong in this file photo. The planned stock market debut Thursday of Ant Group was suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Tuesday. (AP)

Ant Group challenged China's state-dominated banking system by delivering easy-to-use payments, borrowing and investing to hundreds of millions of smartphones across the country. On Tuesday, Chinese officialdom reminded the company who was really in charge.

In a late-evening announcement, the Shanghai Stock Exchange slammed the brakes on Ant's initial public offering, which was set to be the biggest stock debut in history with investors on several continents and at least $34 billion in proceeds.

The Shanghai exchange cited regulatory changes in Ant's industry and a possible failure to meet disclosure requirements but gave no details. Ant said later that it would suspend its Hong Kong debut because of the Shanghai suspension. Shares were to have started trading on both exchanges Thursday.

The stock exchange's notice to Ant said that the company's proposed offering might no longer meet the requirements for listing after Chinese regulators had summoned company executives, including Jack Ma, the co-founder of the e-commerce titan Alibaba Group and Ant's controlling shareholder, for a meeting Monday. Alibaba is the world's biggest e-commerce company by sales volume.

Neither the regulators nor Ant have said in detail what was discussed at the meeting. But the timing of the conversation, mere days before Ant's shares were expected to begin trading concurrently in Shanghai and Hong Kong, suggested discord with the company or with Ma, who spun Ant out of Alibaba in 2011.

The company apologized to investors "for any inconvenience."

Although he is not part of Ant's management, Ma has been a spirited champion for the company's mission of offering financial services to small businesses and others in China who he says have been ill-served by government-run institutions.

"We will keep in close communications with the Shanghai Stock Exchange and relevant regulators," the company said, "and wait for their further notice with respect to further developments of our offering and listing process."

Shares of Alibaba fell 4.23% on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after news of the delay.

Over the past decade, Ant has transformed the way people in China interact with money. The company's Alipay app has become an essential payment tool for more than 730 million users, as well as a platform for obtaining small loans and buying insurance and investment products.

But competing against China's politically connected financial institutions always held risks. Regulators have looked warily upon Ant's fast growth in certain areas, fearful it might become too big to rescue in the event of a meltdown.

Ant has pivoted in response. Instead of using its own money to extend loans, the company now primarily acts as an agent for banks, introducing them to individual borrowers and small enterprises that they might not otherwise reach.

This business model works fine for many of Ant's investors, evidently. The company's expected market valuation after the dual listing, of more than $310 billion, would make it worth more than many global banks. Ma, who is already China's richest man, would become even richer.

Still, Ant's future remains at the mercy of Chinese regulators, whose views on the melding of tech and finance are still evolving.

"The regulators have long been looking at the risks in this area and how it should be regulated, but it's all suddenly coming out at this specific time," said Yu Baicheng, head of the Zero One Research Institute, a think tank in Beijing focused on finance and tech. "It's definitely a statement of the regulators' attitude."

Besides Ma, the meeting Monday with the regulatory agencies also included Ant's executive chairman, Eric Jing, and its chief executive, Simon Hu.

"Views regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged," Ant said in a statement.

In another sign of the continuing scrutiny, the nation's banking regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, on Monday issued new draft rules for online micro-finance businesses. Among them were higher capital requirements for loans and tighter controls on lending across provincial lines.

The Shanghai exchange's suspension of the Ant initial public offering appeared to take note of the draft rules, saying that recent changes in the regulatory environment had affected Ant significantly. Bai Chengyu, an executive at the China Association of Microfinance, said the new rules could cause the entire micro-finance industry to shrink.

The famously outspoken Ma did not ingratiate himself with the authorities when he said, in a recent speech in Shanghai, that financial regulators' excessive focus on containing risk could stifle innovation.

"We cannot manage an airport the way we managed a train station," he said. "We cannot use yesterday's methods to manage the future."

Information for this article was contributed by Raymond Zhong and Cao Li of The New York Times and by Zen Soo and Joe McDonald of The Associated Press.