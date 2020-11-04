BASKETBALL

UAPB's Bell honored

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff forward Markedric Bell was honored as a preseason second-team all-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection Tuesday.

Bell, a 6-7 senior from Starkville, Miss., averaged 10.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season. He scored a career-high 33 points -- including 26 consecutive for the Golden Lions -- and had 8 rebounds in a conference-opening victory over Mississippi Valley State last season.

Bell was the only UAPB player to be honored with a preseason all-conference selection. The UAPB men return 10 players, including four starters, but were picked to finish 10th in the conference. The UAPB women were picked to finish eighth.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU pair recognized

Arkansas State University's Madison Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week Tuesday, while teammate Tatum Ticknor was named the conference's defensive player of the week.

Brown totaled 37 kills -- including 20 in Saturday's sweep of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock -- and added 6 blocks and 14 digs. Brown becomes the first ASU player to earn multiple conference weekly honors since Carlisa May earned the honor twice in 2018.

Ticknor had 43 total digs (6.14 per set) in the two matches against the Trojans last weekend.

