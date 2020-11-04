State virus deaths surpass 2,000

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Tuesday in this still of video provided by the governor's office.

Arkansas' death toll from the coronavirus topped 2,000 Tuesday as Gov. Asa Hutchinson outlined the latest version of his "winter strategy" for limiting the virus's spread.

Hutchinson said his plan includes better enforcement of the state Department of Health's rules for bars, restaurants and other businesses, and a stepped-up campaign urging residents to take precautions such as washing their hands and wearing masks in public places.

"You look at the national experts, they're not coming out with new strategies," Hutchinson said. "It's implementing the smart strategies that the epidemiologists have advocated since day one."

Hutchinson spoke as the state's count of coronavirus cases rose by 878 -- the largest increase so far this week but fewer than the 952 cases that were added the previous Tuesday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 18, to 2,003.

After reaching a new high Monday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 21, to 667.

Those patients included 121 who were on ventilators, up from 119 a day earlier.

Also on Tuesday, the Paragould School District superintendent said a 55-year-old food service worker died of the virus Friday, becoming at least the seventh public school employee to do so since schools reopened in August.

At his weekly news conference on the pandemic, Hutchinson said his plan includes continuing the state's contact tracing efforts, testing more than 6% of its population for the virus each month and making plans to distribute a vaccine once one is approved.

Hutchinson said Arkansans can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus by practicing social distancing, avoiding "compact" crowds and wearing masks in public.

He said residents should also get flu shots to help reduce the strain on hospitals.

In its latest weekly report to Arkansas, the White House coronavirus task force recommended additional measures.

Those include testing all college and university students for the virus every week, restricting restaurant hours and limiting dining in restaurants to less than 50% of their capacity instead of 66%.

The state's messages to the public should include "do not gather without a mask with individuals living outside your household," "always wear a mask in public places" and "stop gatherings beyond immediate household until cases and test positivity decrease significantly," the report says.

Hutchinson said additional limits on businesses are "specifically left out" of his plan, which the Health Department later posted on its website.

"If you implement this winter strategy that we're putting up on the Department of Health website, then you're not going to have to put more restrictions on business and you're going to be able to keep your schools open," Hutchinson said.

In a statement later Tuesday, Hutchinson said college students have "a priority on testing," with tests available through many campus health clinics.

"There are no additional plans at this time in view of the decline in active cases on college campuses since the beginning of school."

"The White House report noted that 'Arkansas has seen stability in new cases and stability in test positivity,' and there are no plans to further restrict our restaurants and businesses," Hutchinson added.

EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said the state has allocated about $1.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds toward a campaign promoting practices such as hand washing, wearing masks in public and getting tested when needed.

"We are in the process of increasing the budget for the marketing campaign, but I don't have concrete numbers yet," Mirivel said in an email.

In the plan on its website, the Health Department noted that the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control agents have been helping to enforce the department's directives in bars and restaurants.

"These checks monitor use of masks by employees and patrons and ensure social distancing is being practiced, required signs are posted, and soap and water or hand sanitizer are provided," the department said in the document.

It said it has also been working with the Arkansas Municipal League to encourage adherence to the state's mask mandate in cities and towns.

"Through the winter months, the [Health Department] and others will continue to perform these checks to educate business operators and strengthen compliance," the department said in the document.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said the department has fined businesses for failing to follow the department's rules and has spoken with organizers to prevent some gatherings from occurring that it considered risky.

Mark Hayes, director of the Arkansas Municipal League, said he didn't know of any cities that are conducting formal inspections of businesses to ensure compliance with the Health Department directives.

But he said police departments can help business owners enforce mask requirements.

"If you have problems on your premises as a business owner and somebody won't wear a mask, you have the ability to simply call and get the police there," Hayes said.

WORKER 'FATIGUE'

Arkansas recorded its first coronavirus death on March 24 and its 1,000th on Sept. 15.

Hutchinson noted Tuesday that covid-19 is now the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind cancer and heart attacks but ahead of strokes, diabetes, suicide, car crashes, pneumonia and the flu.

"If you doubled pneumonia and motor vehicle crashes together, you're still nowhere even close to where we are with covid-19," Hutchinson said.

With 65.8 virus deaths per 100,000 residents, the state's death rate is higher than Alabama and Texas but lower than Louisiana and Mississippi, he noted.

Bo Ryall, chief executive of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said covid-19 patients make up 10% of the patients in the state's hospitals, 26% of those in intensive care units and 31% of those on ventilators.

Hospital capacity is "tight" in Northeast and Central Arkansas, which have seen particularly large increases in covid-19 patients.

"But the total beds available is not the issue," Ryall said. "It's the number of health care workers available to staff the beds."

"What we are seeing is a shortage of health care workers that's caused by fatigue, competition from other states, increasing cost and community exposure," Ryall added.

"Reports from every region of the state indicate fatigue from health care workers in treating covid patients."

He said hospitals have adequate amounts of personal protective gear and testing supplies, however.

ACTIVE CASES FALL

The cases added to the state's total included 520 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The other 358 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative case count rose to 114,519.

That comprised 105,223 confirmed cases and 9,296 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active fell by 299, to 9,836, as 1,159 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The state's death toll rose by 16, to 1,833 among confirmed cases and by two, to 170, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths rose by 13, to 798.

The state's count of confirmed and probable cases rose by 96 in Benton County, 83 in Washington County, 73 in Pulaski County, and 33 each in Craighead, Greene and Sebastian counties.

Among prison and jail inmates, the state's count of cases rose by five.

WHITE HOUSE REPORT

According to the White House report, Arkansas had 6,739 new coronavirus cases during the week that ended Friday, up from 6,597 the previous week.

The state's rate of new cases per capita last week was the country's 20th-highest. The previous week, it was the 13th-highest.

Arkansas also ranked sixth in new deaths per capita last week and 25th in the percentage of its tests that were positive during the week that ended Oct. 28.

In the previous week's report, Arkansas had ranked fourth in new deaths per capita and 22nd in the percentage of PCR tests that were positive.

The percentage rose from 7.2% during the week that ended Oct. 21 to 7.6% during the week that ended Oct. 28.

The report continued to list Arkansas as being in the "red zone" for cases, meaning it had 101 or more new cases per 100,000 residents last week.

It also continued to list Arkansas as being in the "yellow zone" for its percentage of PCR tests that were positive.

FOOD WORKER DEATH

Kim Flanery, a Paragould School District food service worker for 16 years, tested positive for covid-19 in the days before her death, and the result was included in covid-19 case totals reported to the state Health Department, Superintendent Debbie Smith said in an email.

"Her daily dose of positivity and humor will be long remembered by the many children and adults she served. We loved Kim and will miss her greatly," Smith said in a statement.

Joshua Carpenter, Flanery's brother and a pastor at Grace United General Baptist Church in Paragould, in a memorial service Sunday said the circumstances of Flanery's death should not overshadow her life as a great mother who loved her family.

"Let's remember, let's celebrate. Let's talk about her life, her joy, her smile, her laugh," Carpenter said.

He said his sister enjoyed taking family pictures and protected her family.

Carpenter described how while on early morning runs his path took him to the primary school where he often met Kim. Once, he ran by a driver backing up who did not see him, leading to a honked horn and something of a confrontation.

"She said something about me that Kim didn't like. And she said something about calling the cops. And Kim proceeded to tell her -- well, you can figure out what Kim proceeded to tell her," Carpenter said. "I loved it when she called me her baby brother. There's not too many 40-year-old men who have a sister who'd go get in a fight for them in a school parking lot. But that's the kind of sister I have."

Flanery's obituary stated that she enjoyed boating and fishing. Earlier this year, the Twitter account for the Paragould Primary School posted staff responses to questions about themselves.

Asked what she might want to learn to do, Flanery responded, "I am just happy with my life."

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFTS

Staffing shortages, including those caused by the virus, and a lack of substitute teachers prompted the Jacksonville High School to shift to virtual instruction beginning today through the remainder of the week.

Students have been issued Chromebook laptop computers, while the campus is remaining open for students needing to complete coursework in a supervised setting, according to the district's announcement. The high school has about 1,000 total students this fall, according to state data.

At Earle High School, a shift to virtual instruction last week will be extended through Nov. 12, Superintendent Tish Knowles said.

The eastern Arkansas school, which has grades 7-12, had been closed Friday and Monday for "deep cleaning" after two students tested positive for the virus. This week, three additional students tested positive, Knowles said.

The school prepared for the possibility of such a pivot by working in a day of virtual instruction methods every three weeks, even for its on-site students, Knowles said. The school's total enrollment is fewer than 200 students, with a little more than half considered on-site learners, Knowles said.

In Central Arkansas, Bigelow High School began on Monday a pivot to virtual instruction that will continue through the end of the week, according to a social media post by the East End School District, which includes the high school.

The school, which provides instruction for grades 7-12, has 306 students this fall, according to state data.

In Little Rock, Henderson Middle School is the latest school to transition to virtual instruction.

The Little Rock School District announced Tuesday a shift to online learning through Friday after two positive covid-19 cases among staff members.

The cases were identified in a 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m., and 10 others at the school have been put in quarantine status, according to district data released Tuesday. The middle school enrolls 521 students this fall, according to state data.

Late last week, the Little Rock district announced shifts to virtual instruction for Little Rock Southwest High School and Stephens Elementary.

At Hutchinson's news conference, Education Secretary Johnny Key said 10 school districts had implemented shifts to virtual instruction as of Tuesday morning.

Eight districts made such shifts last week, down from 11 the previous week, he said.

Districts are encouraged to report such actions to the state but may not always do that, Education Department spokeswoman Kim Mundell said.

Daily covid-19 case updates from two of the state's largest universities continued to show case numbers at well below levels reached earlier in the fall term.

Arkansas State University reported 33 active cases, including 22 students and 11 employees, as of Tuesday. Back in mid-September, active cases topped 175 at the Jonesboro campus, according to data tracked by the university. Totals reported by institutions have often differed from numbers tracked by state health authorities, however.

Arkansas Tech University reported 10 active cases as of Tuesday at its Russellville campus, well below totals from late September when the campus reported more than 80 active cases.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.