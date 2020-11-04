States' virus cases up 1,293; increase 3rd highest in single day since start of pandemic

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 1,293 — the third-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 23, to 2,026.

After reaching a record high on Monday, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus fell Wednesday for a second day in a row.

From 688 on Monday, the number fell to 667 on Tuesday and 642 on Wednesday.

The patients Wednesday included 111 who were on ventilators, down from 121 a day earlier.

In a statement on the day's numbers, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the increase in cases was bigger than the 961 that were added the previous Wednesday.

"Let’s work to break the cycle of really high numbers in the middle of the week," Hutchinson said.

"If we continue on this trend, our hospitals will be challenged. Each one of us must do our part to help our community and state overcome this virus."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 914 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 379 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 115,812.

That comprised 106,137 confirmed cases and 9,675 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 174, to 10,010, as 1,096 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Wednesday's increase in cases was the largest since the 1,316 cases that were added to the state's tallies on Saturday.

The state's largest one-day increase was a spike of 1,337 cases on Oct. 23.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.