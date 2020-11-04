Steelers add 'football junkie' to 7-0 start

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) catches a pass in front of Avery Williamson (54) in the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PITTSBURGH -- Avery Williamson left quite the impression on Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin when they crossed paths more than five years ago.

Tomlin was at the University of Kentucky Pro Day to scout outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who eventually became Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2015 draft. Still, there was something about Williamson that Tomlin couldn't shake.

"We kind of gravitated toward one another," Tomlin said Tuesday, a day after the Steelers acquired Williamson from the New York Jets. "His passion for football comes through in general conversation. He's a football lover. He's a football junkie, if you will."

One Tomlin believes will help the NFL's last undefeated team shore up some of the cracks in a run defense that was gashed for 265 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over Baltimore that pushed the Steelers to 7-0 for the second time in franchise history.

Williamson's arrival also gives the Steelers experienced depth at a position that is hurting with Devin Bush out for the year with a torn ACL in his knee and backup Ulysses Gilbert dealing with a lingering back issue.

Robert Spillane had a pick-six in his second NFL start but also spent a considerable portion of the afternoon getting pushed around, though he was hardly alone on a day in which the Ravens repeatedly gashed the league's second-ranked run defense. It's an area Tomlin knows his club needs to address starting this Sunday against Ezekiel Elliott and the reeling Cowboys (2-6).

"We bled and bled badly in the run [against Baltimore]," Tomlin said. "We better work with some urgency and an edge in that regard. I have a lot of respect for Ezekiel Elliott. He's an elite, elite running back, arguably the best in the business. His vision, his balance, his power on contact. ... This guy is as good as advertised. We have our hands full there."

It's unlikely Williamson will be available to face the Cowboys because of covid-19 protocols, but Tomlin believes Williamson will make an immediate impact whenever he debuts.

"We have a vision of him, being a third inside linebacker, a guy that's position flexible, a guy that is capable of supporting Robert and Vince [Williams] and being available if anything should happen to either," Tomlin said.