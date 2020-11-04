Telethon hosts talented lineup

From left, dancers Isabella Soto, Kennedy Canada and Cassidy Jones, along with Tana Soto Cook, Mrs. Tana’s Dance Factory owner, show awards after winning third place in the Senior Competition Duos/Trios at the Dance Showcase USA talent competition at Dallas, Texas. (Special to The Commercial)

While a telethon and art auction are difficult during covid-19 pandemic times, White Hall teachers, emcee, a dance troupe and one artist are stepping up to help the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) make its annual fundraiser a success.

The "Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020" will livestream from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 13, and Nov. 14, on ASC's website and social media platforms.

Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory's 28-member dance team will be performing to a number of Broadway songs including "Mama Mia," "A Chorus Line," "Chicago," and "Hairspray."

Tana Soto Cook is the dance factory owner.

"I have some very talented dancers. I'm so proud of all my [approximately 170] students," Cook said.

Her son, Liam Cook, and a niece, Isabella Soto, are part of the troupe performing.

This summer, these dancers won third place in the Senior Competition Duos/Trios at the Dance Showcase USA talent competition held in Dallas, Texas, Cook said.

"I am so excited that the arts center has found a way to keep the arts alive during the pandemic. I look forward to being a part of this fun and profitable event," Cook said.

Matt Soto of White Hall is the event's emcee.

"We're going to showcase a lot of our local talent... We need everyone to tune in and watch our good local talent. We're raising funds for all their wonderful community programs," Soto said.

ASC Director Rachel Miller said, "Everyone could use a little razzmatazz right now."

Also slated to perform are a group of White Hall elementary school teachers, and John Kushmaul, originally from White Hall and an ASC favorite, has donated six items to be bid upon during the auction portion of the two-day event.

Miller said the two-night virtual fund-raising event features some of the area's brightest talents.

"This program will blend the best nostalgic elements from television events like the Jerry Lewis telethon with modern virtual fundraisers of today," said Matthew Howard, ASC visitor relations coordinator. "The goal is to raise funds in support of ASC's programming."

LOCAL ART

Auctioning Arkansas artARTWORKS!, the auction, runs from Friday, Nov. 13, until Sunday, Nov. 22, and will feature Kushmaul's work. This year's auction is completely online and open to all. Normally, the auction is held in conjunction with ASC's biennial fund-raising gala. Due to social distancing guidelines, ASC is unable to host a more traditional event this year.

"Although there is nothing more exciting than a live, in-person art auction, ASC cannot wait to launch the virtual ARTWORKS! art auction, a companion event of the 'Heart for the Arts' telethon," Miller said.

The public will also have an opportunity to view the artwork in person while taking a sneak peek at the community gallery in The ARTSpace, ASC's new facility, at 623 S. Main St. The gallery will be open during limited hours Nov. 11-13, and Nov. 17-21.

ASC, UAPB PARTNERSHIP

ASC is working with the Department of Multimedia Communication at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to execute this telethon.

This event will also include video tours of ASC's new The ARTSpace and ARTworks on Main facilities, testimonials from community members, and the launch of ASC's virtual art auction, Howard said in a news release.

ASC Theater Education Coordinator Lindsey Collins, who directed the center's recent theatrical productions, is organizing and directing "Heart for the Arts."

"This is sure to be a fun and exciting way to bring attention to the arts in Southeast Arkansas, while raising funds for our wonderful programming," Collins said.

The pandemic has "created great challenges, but the pandemic has also motivated innovation among cultural institutions," Miller said. "The 'Heart for the Arts' virtual telethon is a fundraiser, however, it is also a love letter to our community; a showcase of the great talent and perseverance that prevails throughout the region."

Details: asc701.org/heart-for-the-arts-telethon or facebook.com/asc701.

The Masonic Temple at 300-398 S. State St. opened in Pine Bluff in 1902. This is a piece by former White Hall artist John Kushmaul. (Special to The Commercial)