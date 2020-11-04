Trump state's unofficial vote winner in landslide

In Arkansas' election, President Donald Trump jumped far ahead of his Democratic challenger, with initial results pointing to another landslide Republican win in the Natural State.

In early returns, the Republican incumbent had lopsided leads in nearly all of the counties that were reporting results.

The Democratic presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware, was well ahead in the Little Rock and Pulaski Count.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen of South Carolina was third; 10 other candidates were each receiving less than 0.5% of the vote.

Unofficial, incomplete returns showed:

Trump677,542

Biden371,925

Jorgensen11,549

Ouachita Baptist University political science professor emeritus Hal Bass said there didn't appear to be any major voting shifts.

"I think it's pretty much in line with what we saw last time around, and what we've seen throughout the decade," he said. "I'd say, no real surprises."

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb portrayed Tuesday as another great day for conservatives.

In some counties, Trump was beating Biden by more than 4-to-1.

"We're pleased that the president won by the margin that he did," Webb said. "I believe that is helping our down-ballot races."

Democrats, though disappointed, weren't shocked to be trailing statewide.

"We expected the president was going to do well here," Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray said.

The party "has a lot of work left to do, in the South, especially, to bring these voters back to the Democratic side."

The strong showing in Pulaski County was a bright spot for Democrats, he said.

Arkansas was not considered a battleground this year. Polls showed Trump far ahead of Biden.

Neither candidate campaigned in the state, though Jill Biden, the nominee's wife, visited Little Rock the Sunday before the March primary.

After being heavily outraised in Arkansas by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump built a better network of campaign contributors this time.

Arkansans had donated $2.25 million to the Republican's reelection efforts as of Oct. 14, nearly double the $1.18 million reported by Biden.

Trump, who captured 32.8% of Arkansas' presidential primary vote in 2016, enjoyed near-unanimous support in this year's primary, capturing 97.1% of the vote against former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and another, lesser-known challenger.

Biden finished first in the state's Democratic presidential primary, with 40.6% of the vote, far ahead of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (22.4%); former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (16.7%) and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (10%) and a number of others.

In this year's Arkansas primaries, Trump, with 238,980 votes, captured more votes than all 18 Democratic challengers combined: 229,122.

Fivethirtyeight.com, statistician Nate Silver's website, gave Biden less than a 1-in-100 chance of winning in the Natural State. Nationwide, only Oklahoma, West Virginia and Wyoming are more pro-Trump, according to its analysis.

The last Democratic presidential candidate to carry Arkansas was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Four years ago, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Arkansas 60.6% to 33.7%.

Corey Lewandowski, the president's former campaign manager, had predicted an even more lopsided victory this time, telling a reporter, "If we're in trouble in Arkansas, we're in big trouble."

A battleground state around the turn of the century, Arkansas Republicans had grown stronger with every election, winning the presidential race by about 5.5 points in 2000, 9.75 points in 2004 and nearly 20 points in 2008, expanding the gap to more than 23 points in 2012 and nearly 27 points in 2016.

Polls suggested the gap could widen even further this year, though it was impossible to determine at press time, given the number of uncounted ballots.

Because of the pandemic, the two major parties altered their traditional election night traditions.

Democrats held a drive-in election night rally in Little Rock. Others rubbed shoulders, virtually, via Zoom videoconferencing software.

Members of the Republican Party gathered, as usual, at the Embassy Suites in west Little Rock on Tuesday evening to wait for the election returns.

Owing to the pandemic, party officials limited attendance to 300 people. Guests were informed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines would be followed.

Given the results, the Republicans had plenty to cheer about. Arkansas was called for Trump almost immediately after the polls closed.