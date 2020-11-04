Rescue crew members take a break Tuesday during the search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building destroyed in the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. (AP/Emrah Gurel)

Turkish girl, 3, alive 4 days after quake

IZMIR, TURKEY -- Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a toddler out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of "God is great!" from rescue workers and onlookers.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday's quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.

After she was pulled from the rubble, little Ayda called out for her mother, in video of the rescue broadcast on television.

But Ayda's mother did not survive. Her body was found in the wreckage hours later. Her brother and father were not inside the building at the time of the quake.

Rescuer Nusret Aksoy told reporters that he was sifting the rubble of the toppled eight-story building when he heard a child's scream and called for silence. He later found the girl in a tight space next to a dishwasher.

Her rescue came a day after another 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city.

"We will not lose hope [about finding survivors] until our search-and-rescue efforts reach the last person under the wreck," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the earthquake climbed to 112.

France reports 50 jihadis killed in Mali

PARIS -- French military forces fighting Islamic extremists in West Africa killed more than 50 jihadis and detained four in an operation last week in Mali, French officials said.

Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted Monday night that the French force in the region also confiscated weapons and equipment from the fighters in the operation last Friday, which she said "shows once again that terrorist groups cannot act with impunity."

Drones monitoring the region in northern Mali spotted a convoy of suspected fighters on motorcycles, prompting France to open the operation, first with airstrikes and then with a ground operation by French commandos, according to an official with the French military headquarters.

Separately, a larger military operation has been underway for several weeks near Mali's border with Burkina Faso and Niger, said the official, who was not authorized to be publicly named according to military policy.

Parly visited Mali's capital, Bamako, on Monday and Tuesday, and met with the head of the transitional government.

France, which has suffered repeated deadly Islamic extremist attacks, has thousands of troops in West Africa to help fight extremist groups there.

Nigerians say men slain, women taken

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Insurgents have killed at least 12 people and abducted nine women and young girls in Nigeria's troubled northeast, residents said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at Takulashi village, less than 12 miles from Chibok in Borno state. That's where Boko Haram extremists abducted 276 schoolgirls from their dormitories in 2014, causing an international outcry.

"The attackers killed men and went away with women and young girls," Uba Kolo, a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force vigilante group, told The Associated Press.

The military has yet to comment on the attack.

Boko Haram and a breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province, have been abducting girls as part of their violent campaign to establish strict Islamic rule in northeast Nigeria.

Both groups also are involved in abducting high-profile people like aid workers for money. They are known to execute hostages when demands are not met.

Nigeria's army has for more than a decade battled in vain to quell the insurgency.

Guatemalan quits after approving group

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemala's interior minister resigned Tuesday after his decision to allow the group Planned Parenthood to operate in the country despite conservative President Alejandro Giammattei's fierce opposition to abortion.

The president said he had accepted the resignation of Oliverio Garcia Rodas and told a radio station he would overturn Garcia Rodas' decision to approve the group, whose clinics provide abortion services.

The president, a 64-year-old physician, said he had been "surprised" by the decision and as soon as the approval was made public, "I immediately called religious leaders ... to tell them this was not a decision of this administration, and much less of the president."

Former Interior Minister Francisco Jimenez noted this was not the only decision by Garcia Rodas that had been reversed.

Garcia Rodas recently created a special office to analyze threats or attacks against human-rights activists, but three days later he canceled the effort.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Residents' belongings can been seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in the coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

In this photo provided by the Turkish Gendarmerie, Ayda Gezgin is tended to by a member of rescue services in the rubble of her collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city pulled Gezgin out alive from the rubble, some four days (91 hours) after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl was taken into an ambulance, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sounds of cheers and applause from rescue workers. (Turkish Gendarmerie via AP)

Tents set up for homeless people are placed on a basketball court in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Rescue teams continue ploughing through concrete blocs and debris of collapsed buildings in Turkey's third largest city in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, Friday Oct. 30, killing dozens. Close to a thousand people were injured.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A TV journalist broadcasts from the scene as members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. In scenes that captured Turkey's emotional roller-coaster after a deadly earthquake, rescue workers dug two girls out alive Monday from the rubble of collapsed apartment buildings three days after the region was jolted by quake that killed scores of people. Close to a thousand people were injured. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)