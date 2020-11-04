UNDER THE RADAR: Benton’s Garrett Brown

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Benton’s Garrett Brown.

Class: 2021

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-2, 190 pounds

Stats: 182 of 318 passing for 2,417 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. All-time leader at Benton in attempts (544), completions (918), yardage (7,531) and passing touchdowns (66).

Interest: Arkansas Tech, Ouachita Baptist, Arkansas-Monticello, Lyon College, Hendrix

Coach Brad Harris:

“Just a quality kid. Good leader. Our kids follow him. That’s one big attribute we always look for in a quarterback and our kids believe in him. That’s half the battle when you can get a kid your team will follow.”

“He does a really good job with the mental part of the game. He gets it. He has a big arm. We use him as a dual-threat, but he uses his arm and his ability to think and read defenses. We run a lot of run-pass option with him where he’s reading the box. He does a really good job with the RPO game and throwing the football.”