Virus cases up in all but 3 states

Clemintine Banks, front right, changes gloves after handing a ballot to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 during curbside voting at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners on Locust Street, around the corner from board offices in downtown St. Louis, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Americans went to the polls Tuesday under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.

While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest.

Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalizations this week. Nebraska's largest hospitals started limiting elective surgeries and looked to bring in nurses from other states to cope with the surge. Hospital officials in Iowa and Missouri warned that bed capacity could soon be overwhelmed.

While many Americans took advantage of expanded access to mail-in voting, lines were long in many polling places and reminders of the pandemic were everywhere.

"It's very serious that we have 400 people gathered in one space at the height of the pandemic here in Wisconsin. So, we've tried to take every measure to limit the movement throughout the room," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, the election commission director of the city of Milwaukee, where poll workers were spread out into 12 different pods to limit contact.

Hand sanitizer on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines, Iowa, secretary of state spokesman Kevin Hall said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Meanwhile, Iowa hospital officials warned that their facilities and staff members could be overwhelmed without serious efforts to curtail the virus spread. The state's seven-day rolling average of positive cases reached 36.4% over the weekend, the third-highest in the nation behind South Dakota and Wyoming, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said Iowa is entering its third virus peak, one that is higher than previous ones in May and July. He said his biggest concern is that this peak comes at the beginning of the cold weather season, when the flu and other respiratory conditions typically increase hospitalizations.

Health officials in Nebraska said hospitalizations have doubled in recent weeks, reaching a record 613 Sunday.

In Missouri, leaders of several rural hospitals raised alarms about bed capacity during a conference call last week with Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

In Colorado, officials said more residents have been hospitalized with the coronavirus than at any time since a peak in April.

The virus has killed more than 232,000 people in the nation, and total confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 9 million. As hospitalizations have climbed, so have deaths. The seven-day rolling average for deaths from covid-19 has risen over the past two weeks from about 58,424 on Oct. 19 to 83,805 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Of equal concern is the fear of more economic pain if the country heads into another round of lockdowns to contain the virus. While the U.S. economy grew at a record 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter, it has yet to fully rebound from the plunge in the spring.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah L. Birx, who has straddled the line between science and politics as she helps lead the Trump administration's coronavirus response, delivered a private warning Monday, telling White House officials that the pandemic is entering a new and "deadly phase" that demands a more aggressive approach.

The warning, contained in a private memo to White House officials, amounted to a direct contradiction of President Donald Trump's repeated assertions that the pandemic is "rounding the corner."

In the memo, Birx suggested that Trump and his advisers were spending too much time focusing on preventing lockdowns and not enough time on controlling the virus.

"We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic," Birx wrote, adding: "This is not about lockdowns -- it hasn't been about lockdowns since March or April. It's about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented."

The memo's existence was reported earlier by The Washington Post. A top White House official who has seen it confirmed its contents.

Birx, a respected AIDS researcher, was named the coronavirus response coordinator in March.

Separately, the surging rate of new U.S. covid-19 infections has surpassed the bear case laid out by Morgan Stanley and could mean more significant measures are needed to curb the virus's spread.

As the number of confirmed U.S. cases heads toward 10 million, the government may be forced to implement restrictions similar to those seen across multiple countries in Europe, analysts led by Matthew Harrison wrote. The rate of infection growth is two weeks ahead of Morgan Stanley's projections, Harrison continued.

All in, testing positivity rates are "spiking broadly and are trending above 20% in many states," the analysts wrote, warning that those trends are a "harbinger of greater spread in the coming weeks." While a "preemptive lockdown" is unlikely in the U.S., local governments may have to "consider additional ways to slow the virus' spread" if it continues unabated.

Information for this article was contributed by Alexandra Olson, Amy Taxin, Eric Olson and Josh Funk of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by Bailey Lipschultz of Bloomberg News.

A Virginia Medical Reserve Corps member waits to clean a booth as a voters cast their ballot on Election Day at Hampton City Hall Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020. (Jonathon Gruenke /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Dexter Tatum conducts a COVID-19 test at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, that the state is now requiring travelers from non-neighboring states to test for COVID-19 before and after arrival in the state. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Ann Webb Camp, left, and Clemintine Banks, of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, hand a ballot to a voter as COVID-19 positive people do curbside voting on Locust Street, around the corner from board offices in downtown St. Louis, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, Eric Antosh has a nasal swab taken by a nurse at a COVID-19 testing site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, that the state is now requiring travelers from non-neighboring states to test for COVID-19 before and after arrival in the state. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Vehicles line up as a healthcare workers help check people in as they are being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)