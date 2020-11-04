Voters make choices for Washington County Quorum Court

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will be six new faces on the Washington County Quorum Court when the justices of the peace take their seats in January if the initial vote results hold through the final count.

Justices of the peace serve two-year terms. Members are paid $200 per diem on days they attend Quorum Court or committee meetings.

District 1

Voters favored Republican incumbent Lance Johnson over Mac Mayfield, a Democrat, in the race for the District 1 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Johnson ... 6,319 (69%)

Mayfield ... 2,814 (31%)

District 1 covers the northwestern part of the county.

Johnson, 74, owns and operates Lance Johnson Building Co. He said his business experience and having served two years on the Quorum Court make him the best candidate for the position.

"I am running for reelection because there is still a lot of work to be done," he said. "I believe the experience I have gained through 28 years of owning a small business, 50 years in construction management and the five years of observing the Quorum Court prior to my running in 2018 are what make me the best candidate."

Mayfield, 66, is retired from Harrison Energy Partners as a controls engineer and operations manager. He said he wants to bring his experience to county government.

District 2

Shannon Marti, the Republican party candidate, was leading in the race for the open District 2 seat on the Quorum Court over Fadil Bayyari, the Democratic party candidate.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Marti ... 2,693 (57%)

Bayyari ... 2,035 (43%)

District 2 covers much of southwestern Springdale.

Neither Bayyari nor Marti responded to requests for comment made by phone and email before the election.

District 3

Voters favored Republican candidate Sean Simons over Laurie Marshall, a Democrat, in the race for the District 3 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Simons ... 2,578 (57%)

Marshall ... 1,937 (43%)

District 3 covers the northwestern part of Springdale. The justice of the peace for District 3, Derek Thomas, was appointed to fill a vacancy and cannot run for reelection.

Simons, 32, owns and operates an insurance agency in Springdale. He said he wants to bring his business experience to the Quorum Court.

"My experience with the local business community, knowing the different agencies and departments that work together, will allow me to step in and continue moving the needle forward on great programs that are already in the works and be able to implement new programs and initiatives to increase efficiency and decrease redundancies in our county government," he said.

Marshall, 54, is a freelance writer/copywriter. She said her ties to the community make her the best candidate for the position.

"As I was looking into how I could be more engaged in local government, a friend suggested I should attend Quorum Court meetings. It was at those meetings that I began to wonder who, exactly, the court really served," she said.

District 4

Republican Bill Ussery trailed Kenny Arredondo-Loyola, a Democrat, in the race for justice of the peace for District 4 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Arredondo-Loyola ... 1,019 (53%)

Ussery ... 886 (47%)

District 4 covers east-central Springdale. Judith Yanez, the incumbent justice of the peace, chose not to run for reelection.

Arredondo-Loyola, 22, did not answer questions when contacted by phone.

Ussery, 67, a product manager with Brunner & Lay in Springdale, served on the Quorum Court from 2012 to 2018. He said his experience makes him the best qualified candidate for the position.

District 5

Patrick Deakins, the Republican incumbent, was leading Democrat Randall Lane in the race for the District 5 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Deakins ... 2,867 (65%)

Lane ... 1,554 (35%)

District 5 covers the northeastern part of Washington County.

Deakins, 34, is a certified public accountant and is in his first term on the Quorum Court. He said he wants to continue to serve the people of the district and the county.

"After serving one term, I can say the best assets I can bring to any issue are an open and analytical mind," he said. "The monthly meetings need to be the culmination of any justice's research and communications. I can bring that level work ethic and determination to the table."

Lane, 51, is an account support manager for Hewlett Packard enterprises. He said as a lifelong resident he wants to serve the community.

"As a resident, I've gone to school, worked and raised a family in the area and witnessed first hand the tremendous growth and changes in Northwest Arkansas, its increased population diversity and changing economic outlook," he said. "I have leadership skills from my current job that could be leveraged in office, but I've had no prior political ambitions or experience and would be honored to serve the community as a county official."

District 6

Lisa Ecke, the Republican incumbent, held a narrow lead over Democrat Beth Coger in the race for the District 6 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Ecke ... 2,327 (51%)

Coger ... 2,248 (49%)

District 6 covers southeastern Springdale and northeastern Fayetteville.

Ecke, 59, is co-owner of Ecke Ventures Food and Vending. She said she wants to bring values and common sense to county government.

"Serving as JP has been an honor and a privilege," she said. "I am the best candidate because I love the American way of life -- freedom, family values and keeping taxes low. I have a commonsense approach in finding solutions to the issues facing us. I will keep Washington County moving in a positive direction."

Coger, 70, is a retired paralegal. She said she want county government to make more use of data in making decisions and to work toward a more collaborative atmosphere.

"Budget requests and big decisions are now routinely rubber-stamped with little discussion, often without explanation," Coger said. "If someone asks questions, they're accused of 'micromanaging.' I want the JPs to be respectful of each other and collaborate. They represent everyone, not only those who agree with them. We have to get along. I want to set an example by being a kind listener and nonpartisan. I've had difficulty getting information and access to meetings. County government must be open, welcoming and accessible to everyone."

District 7

Sam Duncan, the Republican incumbent, was leading Democrat Janelle Bradford Smiley in the race for the District 7 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Duncan ... 4,780 (58%)

Smiley ... 3,493 (42%)

District 7 covers part of Washington County west of Fayetteville and Farmington.

Duncan, 29, work as a Walmart and Sam's Club vendor in sales for Saputo Dairy USA. He said his interest is in promoting limited government and fiscal responsibility.

"My business sense and financial acumen make me the best person for the job with the primary function of overseeing the county's budget process," Duncan said.

Smiley, 61, is a retired lawyer. She said she ran for the office after becoming involved in county government when a dirt mine operation was proposed near her neighborhood.

District 9

Eva Madison, the Democratic incumbent, led Republican Jim Stockland in the race for the District 9 seat on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Madison ... 5,412 (64%)

Stockland ... 3,021 (36%)

District 9 covers the east-central part of Fayetteville.

Madison, 49, is an attorney in Fayetteville. She said she thinks her experience from five terms on the Quorum Court make he the best candidate.

"Of those JPs potentially returning next term, I am second in seniority and could be the most senior member of the court," Madison said. "Having experience and knowledge is very helpful in conducting the court's business. Not only does this experience make me the best candidate, but my personal values and Democratic politics are a good match for the people of District 9."

Stockland, 57, is the owner of A&D Sales and marketing. He said his personal and business skills make him the best candidate.

District 10

Republican Robert Dennis led incumbent Democrat Andrea Jenkins in the race for the District 10 seat on the Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Dennis ... 3,708 (52%)

Jenkins ... 3,399 (48%)

District 10 covers the Farmington area.

Dennis, 69, is retired from a career in food sales. He served two terms on the Quorum Court before losing to Jenkins in 2018. He said he wants to use his experience in county government and in business to serve his constituents.

"Justice of the peace is part of the legislative body of Washington County and will have a tremendous amount of different issues to deal with in a two-year term," Dennis said. "My life experiences, both personal and professional, gives me much broader perspective than my young opponent."

Jenkins, 42, an elementary school teacher and bus driver for the Farmington School District, is completing her first term on the Quorum Court. She said her knowledge of the issues facing the county make he the best choice.

"I feel I am the best candidate for this position because of what I've been able to accomplish during my first term and also the productive working relationships I've formed with leaders of Washington County," she said. "I have worked hard to research the issues, meet with the folks impacted by the issues and be fiscally conservative with county spending."

District 12

Voters favored Evelyn Rios-Stafford, a Democrat, over Todd Crane, a Republican, in the race for justice of the peace for District 12 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Rios-Stafford ... 4,252 (65%)

Crane ... 2,246 (35%)

Candy Clark's name appeared on the ballot as the Democratic Party candidate for the seat. Clark withdrew from the race in September citing health reasons and was replaced by Rios-Stafford as allowed by state law. Clark's name remained on the ballot because the ballot certification process had already been completed.

District 12 covers southeastern Fayetteville. Sue Madison, the incumbent, chose not to run for reelection.

Rios-Stafford, 47, is a principal of Blue Star Business Service, a digital marketing agency. She said she wants to be an advocate for all the people of the district, pointing to her time working with the Fayetteville Housing Authority.

"The long hours I've put in as an FHA commissioner have given me transferable skills in government policies, finances and accountability," she said. "The board has to keep to a strict budget, just like the county. I always listened to the residents, just like I'll always listen to the voters."

Crane, 42, an aerospace engineer with FedEx, said he wants to bring new ideas to county government.

District 13

Republican Willie Leming, the incumbent, led Democrat Brandy Weaver in the contest for the District 13 seat on the Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Leming ... 5,128 (76%)

Weaver ... 1,654 (24%)

District 15 covers much of western Washington County.

Neither Leming nor Weaver responded to requests for information made by phone and email.

District 14

Voters favored Republican Jim Wilson over Democrat Kenley Haley-Casey for justice of the peace for District 14 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Wilson ... 4,084 (63%)

Haley-Casey ... 2,378 (37%)

District 14 covers south-central Washington County. Ann Harbison, the incumbent, chose not to run for reelection.

Wilson, 68, is retired from the Arkansas Health Department. He said his years working for the department provide him experience that will transfer to county government.

"I wanted to lend my knowledge of budgeting and finances to the county Quorum Court," he said. "I have an accounting education from the University of Arkansas and many years of experience managing budgets. I hope to help the county operate in such a fashion as to not require raising taxes."

Haley-Casey, 63, has worked in higher education for the last 25 years. She said she knows the district and wants to serve the residents.

District 15

Butch Pond, the Republican incumbent, led Democrat Nan House in the race for justice of the peace for District 15 on the Washington County Quorum Court.

Final, but unofficial, results released Tuesday are:

Pond ... 5,655 (65%)

House ... 2,997 (35%)

District 15 covers eastern Washington County.

Pond, 67, is a cattle farmer. He said his main interest is in monitoring the county's roads.

"I have always been supportive of the county's road program," Pond said. "Road conditions affect everyone in the county."

House, 46, is owner of The Blind Lady of Northwest Arkansas. She said her main interest in serving on the Quorum Court is working on the county budget.

Beth Coger

Bill Ussery

Butch Pond

Eva Madison

Evelyn Rios-Stafford, D., Washington County JP 12 Candidate

Fadil Bayyari

Fadil Bayyari

(Cortesía de Laurie Marshall/Foto por Beth Hall)

Janelle Bradford Smiley, JP District 7 Candidate

Jim Stockland

Jim Wilson

Kenley Haley-Casey

Kenley Haley-Casey

Kenley Haley-Casey

Lance Johnson

Mac Mayfield

Nan House

Fadil Bayyari

Patrick W. Deakins Candidate for Washinton County JP District 5

Robert Dennis

Sam Duncan

Andrea Jenkins

Sean Simons

Shannon Marti

Shannon Marti

Todd Crane

Willie Leming

Willie Leming