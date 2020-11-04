Voters pick Norton for judicial position

After spending Election Day campaigning and visiting polling sites, circuit judge candidate Therese Free walks into the Jefferson County Election Commission office after the polls closed Tuesday night to await the results. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Dale Ellis)

Mac Norton has narrowly defeated Therese Free for a circuit judge position that represents Jefferson and Lincoln counties, according to complete but unofficial returns.

At 10 p.m., with all precincts in Jefferson and Lincoln counties reporting, Norton had received 10,080 votes to Free's 9,503.

Free and Norton were both hoping to replace retiring Circuit Judge Bill Bennett in Judicial District 11, Division 3, Circuit Court, and each spent Election Day standing out at the polling places holding signs and waving to voters, hoping to make one last positive impression on voters headed to the polls.

Norton started his morning in Star City outside the Civic Center holding a campaign sign.

"It's a big polling area down here," he said. "There's like 10 precincts, like a couple of thousand registered voters who can vote here."

Norton said, however, despite the size of the electorate served by the polling place, his feeling shortly after noon Tuesday was that many of them had taken advantage of early voting.

"It's quite slow here, frankly," he said. "I've been here since 7:30 and my wife is going to spell me in just a bit and I'll head back to Jefferson County to make the rounds of all the places where I've got people positioned just to thank them and see how things are going."

According to Tracy Wood with the Lincoln County Clerk's office, there are 6,000 registered voters in Lincoln County, 2,007 of whom voted early.

"That is a few more than we normally have," Wood said.

T he Jefferson County clerk's office reported that of approximately 40,000 registered voters in the county, about 14,000 had voted early.

Free said she had spent much of the day going to different polling places relieving volunteers and visiting with voters.

"I'm spending Election Day going from polling place to polling place holding a sign," she said, "so I'm here to the very end, campaigning."

Free said she was happy with the campaign she had run but had no predictions on the outcome.

"I don't know how the race has gone," she said. "Who knows? I know I've worked very, very hard, and so has Mac, we've both worked very hard."

Mac Norton

