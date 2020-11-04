Winter clothes gathered for veterans

Garry Clemons, SFH mental health technician; Linda Vandenberg White, Arkansas State President of CD17; and Bernice Brakefield, member of three historic societies, gather donations for veterans. (Special to The Commercial)

The Colonial Dames 17th Century John Eliot Chapter (CD17), the United States Daughters of 1812 Simon Bradford Chapter (U.S.D. 1812) and the Arkansas Society Daughters of Colonial Wars (DCW) gave a Men's Winter Clothing Shower at a recent meeting at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Seeking donations from their members, friends, neighbors and communities, the organizations were able to deliver to St. Francis House (SFH) 38 winter coats, 39 jackets, winter vests and heavy shirts, 14 blankets, 6 backpacks and other winter wear, according to a news release.

The items, new and gently used, were valued at nearly $2,500 using thrift store pricing and retail pricing for the new items.

"SFH depends on organizations to assist in helping veterans to be more comfortable at the facility," according to the release. "SFH provides transitional housing for homeless veterans having difficulties re-entering society because of post-traumatic stress syndrome or substance abuse or other problems. The program provides a therapeutic setting including the services of counseling, transitional housing, meals and laundry. Many veterans arrive with just the clothing they are wearing."

Able veterans are required to seek full-time employment.

Those unable to work are assisted with obtaining other income, such as VA pensions or disability benefits.

All residents are required to save 75% of their income to secure permanent housing. Once their savings are sufficient, they are assisted in finding housing, according to the release.

"Veteran homelessness is a major problem in modern-day America. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are around 49,933 homeless veterans on any given night. While veterans make up just 2% of the American population, they make up 11% of the adult homeless population," according to the release.

Participants with the Men's Winter Clothing Shower included Garry Clemons, SFH mental health technician; Linda Vandenberg White, Arkansas State President CD17; Bernice Brakefield, member of all three societies; Kay Tatum, president of U.S.D. 1812 and Sheila Beatty-Krout, U.S.D. 1812 National VAVS representative.

SFH is located at 2701 S. Elm St., Little Rock. Due to COVID-19, in-kind donations must be approved prior to delivery by emailing linda@stfrancishouselr.org for approval. Monetary donations may be made at their website http://stfrancishouselr.org/give/.