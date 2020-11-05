1,293 rise in state virus cases raises hospital warning

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday warned of a potential strain on the state's hospitals as its count of coronavirus cases rose by 1,293 -- the third-highest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 23, to 2,026.

After reaching a record high Monday, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus fell Wednesday for a second day in a row.

From 688 Monday, the number fell to 667 Tuesday and 642 Wednesday.

The patients Wednesday included 111 who were on ventilators, down from 121 a day earlier.

Hutchinson, in a statement on the day's numbers, noted that the increase in cases was bigger than the 961 that were added the previous Wednesday.

"Let's work to break the cycle of really high numbers in the middle of the week," Hutchinson said.

"If we continue on this trend, our hospitals will be challenged. Each one of us must do our part to help our community and state overcome this virus."

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha called the increase in cases "worrisome."

"The new cases were higher than this time last week and pretty close to what they were two weeks ago," she said.

"That indicates to me that we are not on a downward trend."

Wednesday's increase in cases was the largest since the 1,316 cases that were added to the state's tallies Saturday.

The state's largest one-day increase was a spike of 1,337 cases on Oct. 23.

Dillaha said it's possible that some of the cases reported Wednesday resulted from infections that occurred during Halloween activities over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms typically appear five days after a person is infected, although they could develop in as little as two days or up to 14 days.

Dillaha said it's too soon to know whether any infections resulted from in-person voting.

When she voted early in Pulaski County, she said, people waiting in line were spaced out "a good distance" from one another, and she didn't see anyone who was not wearing a mask.

"I would not expect clusters to be associated with the poll that I attended, and it's hard for me to imagine that other polls would have been very different," Dillaha said.

ACTIVE CASES RISE

The cases added to the state's tallies included 914 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The other 379 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 115,812.

That comprised 106,137 confirmed cases and 9,675 probable ones.

The drop in the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 came even as the number of patients who have ever been hospitalized with the virus in the state rose by 79, to 7,273.

The number who have ever been on ventilators rose by five, to 856.

The state's count of deaths rose by 21, to 1,854, among confirmed cases and by two, to 172, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the death toll rose by 16, to 814.









The number of cases that were considered active rose by 174, to 10,010, as 1,096 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

The active case total as of Wednesday was still below the state's record of 10,420 as of Sunday, however.

After rising for two weeks, the number of cases added to Arkansas' tallies each week dipped slightly last week, from 6,896 the previous week to 6,872.

The 3,622 cases that had been added this week as of Wednesday, however, were up from the 3,322 that had been added at the same point last week.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's totals rose Wednesday by 47, to 1,025.

That was just below the state's record average daily increase of 1,034 cases during the seven-day span ending on Oct. 27.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same in its contact-tracing efforts.

That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves and for those they may have infected to quarantine.

CASES BY COUNTY

The state's count of confirmed or probable cases rose by 128 in Pulaski County, 112 in Craighead County, 102 in Washington County, 91 in Benton County, 64 in Jefferson County, 63 in Saline County, 53 in Sebastian County and 50 each in White and Hot Spring counties.

Among prison and jail inmates, the state's count of cases rose by 93.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates rose Wednesday by 31, to 1,410, at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern; by 24, to 95, at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff; by 21, to 325 at the Pine Bluff Unit; by 10, to 742, at the Varner Unit in Lincoln County; by six, to 122, at the Omega Supervision Sanction Center in Malvern; by four, to 140, among women inmates at the J. Aaron Hawkins Sr. Center in Wrightsville; by three, to 10, at the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana; and by one, to 841, at the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys.

The number of cases at those prisons that were active ranged from 74 at the Ouachita River Unit to one at the East Arkansas Regional Unit.

Arkansans age 18-24, who make up less than 10% of the state's population, accounted for 13% of the cases added to the state's tallies Wednesday.

The 169 cases added among residents in that age group translated to a rate of 59 per 100,000 residents.

The number of cases added per 100,000 residents was 38 for children, 46 for Arkansans age 25-44, 43 for those age 45-64 and 37 for those age 65 or older.

The state's count of virus deaths rose by four in Pulaski County, three in Garland County and by two each in Saline, Sebastian, Washington and White counties.

The death toll rose by one each in Baxter, Boone, Crawford, Faulkner, Fulton, Independence, Mississippi, Poinsett and Pope counties.

The Health Department's count of virus deaths in Benton County fell by one, to 126.

Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said that reflected a correction in the county of residence that was listed of someone who died from the virus.

The death toll rose by two, to 116, among Arkansans age 45-54; by two to 276, among those age 55-64, and by 19, to 1,559, among those age 65 and older.

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFTS

Just two days after in-person classes resumed at Blytheville Elementary School, the school shifted back to all-virtual instruction Wednesday "due to positive cases of COVID-19 and probable close contacts," the Blytheville School District said on its Facebook page.

On-site instruction was scheduled to resume again Nov. 18.

Virus cases had prompted the entire district to shift to virtual instruction during the last two weeks of October.

Most students returned to in-person class this week, although instruction for students at Blytheville Primary School was scheduled to remain virtual through the end of this week.

The Arkansas Arts Academy, a kindergarten-through-12th-grade charter school in Rogers, also shifted to virtual instruction Wednesday because of an increase in covid cases, Katie Milligan, the district nurse, said in a note posted on Facebook.

Students will return to class Monday, Milligan said.

Elsewhere in Rogers, four classrooms spanning kindergarten through second grade at Westside Elementary pivoted to remote learning beginning Tuesday and returning to on-site learning Nov. 18, Charles Lee, the Rogers School District's assistant superintendent for general administration, said in an email.

Within the entire elementary school, there are 103 students quarantined, with some returning to face-to-face learning on Nov. 14, Lee said.

The district has 65 active covid-19 cases, with 12 new cases added Wednesday, according to its website. The district has 789 individuals under quarantine.

Chenal Elementary, part of the Pulaski County Special School District, shifted its fourth-graders to online learning starting Wednesday until Nov. 18, Jessica Duff, the district's communication director, said in an email.

In its daily coronavirus update, the Little Rock School District reported that one virtual student at Central High School and one at Jefferson Elementary School had tested positive for the virus.

One employee at Henderson Middle School and one at Terry Elementary School also tested positive.

An additional 36 students and five employees at several schools were required to quarantine.

That included 11 students at Terry Elementary and 13 at Romine Elementary School.

On its website, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, reported 11 new cases among students and employees since its last update on Monday.

The number of cases that were active rose from 40 to 46.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock reported having seven active cases among students and employees as of Wednesday morning.

Henderson State University in Arkadelphia reported two new cases Wednesday among students and no cases among faculty members.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro reported 39 active cases on campus, up from 33 on Tuesday, according to the university's website.