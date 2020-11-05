2 state race bids up in air as vote count continues

Pulaski County Election Commissioners Evelyn D. Gomez (left) and Kristi M. Stahr go through absentee ballots Tuesday evening at the Pulaski County Regional Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Pulaski County election officials continued counting votes Wednesday as two state House races hung in the balance.

About 2:30 p.m., Pulaski County Election Commission members were working through 118 absentee ballots that still needed to be counted, and by 4:30 p.m. the number of outstanding absentee ballots had grown to 227.

County Election Commission chairwoman Evelyn Gomez said the panel found the additional ballots in the "do-not-count pile," noticing that some absentee ballots that were initially discarded were actually legitimate ballots.

Gomez said that number, still, could grow because there were more discarded ballots to sort.

Additionally, election officials hope to work through all of the county's provisional ballots by the end of the week, though Gomez declined to say how many provisional ballots needed to be analyzed.

"There is still a lot in play now," Gomez said.

The uncounted provisional and absentee ballots are of special interest in a pair of state House races where incumbents led by only a few hundred votes as of Wednesday evening.

In west Little Rock's House District 32, state Rep. Jim Sorvillo, R-Little Rock, led Democrat Ashley Hudson by 107 votes out of more than 16,000 cast.

Across the Arkansas River in House District 38, state Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, led by 108 votes out of more than 13,000 cast in his race against Democrat Matthew Stallings.

Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb said in a statement about the party's state legislative gains that he was confident both candidates would prevail. However, Wing and Sorvillo said Wednesday that it was uncertain how many of the uncounted ballots were from their districts or whether there would be enough to change the results.

Neither Hudson nor Stallings conceded Wednesday.

"There might not be any of those ballots in my district," Sorvillo said, adding that it was unlikely but possible there were enough to tip the margins.

"We just don't know," he said.

Wing concurred, saying "I'm grateful to have a margin, but as far as we know there's still enough votes out there to make a change."

Stallings and Hudson each said the remaining, uncounted vote could have an impact on their races, and called on the Election Commission to continue the count.

"I think it's fair to the process and fair to the voters to wait until all of the votes are counted," before declaring a victory, Hudson said.

The results of the races are unlikely to affect Republicans' hold of their super-majority in the House. Even if both districts flip blue, they would likely be offset by Republican gains in two House races in southeast Arkansas.

As absentee vote counting carried into Wednesday, it was the latest complication in an election year that saw an unprecedented number of voters use absentee ballots because of covid-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, Pulaski County had a hiccup reporting election results online, appearing to post final election results on its website around 8:30 p.m., which would have been record-breaking speed for the most populous county in Arkansas.

In reality, there was still more than two hours' of counting left to do, officials said.

A software glitch caused the confusion Tuesday night, commissioners told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

"It was a coding issue," Gomez said. "I suspect that we won't have that problem again."

Visitors who went to the county election website a mere 90 minutes after polls closed saw a message posted at the top of the page, indicating that 100% of precincts had been counted.

Instead, all of the ballots at the 12 voting centers in the county had come in. But all of the designated voting precincts -- 137 of them -- are opened to voters on Election Day. A large chunk of the more than 166,000 or so votes that were cast still had to be counted well past 8:30 p.m.

"As a commission, we noted it," said Gomez, who on Wednesday was in the elections office in Little Rock sorting through the remaining absentee ballots. "We couldn't do anything about it ... during the election. It's not something we could change in the middle of receiving results."

Commissioner Kristi Stahr said she also noticed the error and said the issue would be addressed. Stahr added that it won't be a problem for the Dec. 1 runoff elections because precincts won't be open for those elections.

She and Gomez conveyed confidence that the problem would be fixed.

"We're going forward to fix that," Gomez said. "We don't have a plan in place at this moment, but I suspect that it won't happen again."

On Wednesday, state Sen. Joyce Elliott, the unsuccessful Democratic challenger in the 2nd Congressional District race against Republican incumbent French Hill, was critical of the elections office in Pulaski County.

Elliott said county election officials waited too long to begin canvassing absentee ballots.

"So Pulaski County chose to dramatically, dramatically wheel out bankers boxes of ballots in front of TV cameras, evoking the most tenuous moments in the history of our democracy," Elliott said Wednesday. "For what reason could this have been done? For what reason? Other than to make people distrust our democracy. That could have been my ballot in those boxes and, once again, it could have been your ballot."

Stahr defended the process, saying Pulaski County officials were going above and beyond in an unprecedented election.

"We did exactly what we could do with everything," Stahr said, referring to Elliott's comments. "It's a lot of absentees, and we ask for patience with that.

"We're actually going outside of our normal processes to make sure we are not missing anything. We are capturing votes that we normally do not capture because we are making sure we're not missing anything."

Information for this article was contributed by Frank Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Jim Sorvillo (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Ashley Hudson (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Carlton Wing