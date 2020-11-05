AGFC director sets retirement

John Pat Fitts, director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, informed the commission Wednesday that he intends to retire from the agency on June 30.

Fitts, who succeeded former director Jeff Crow on Dec. 28, 2017, began working for the Game and Fish Commission in 1984 at age 16 as an hourly employee at the Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery in Lonoke. His current salary is $135,383.

"Man, when you've been around this place as long as I have, it's very, very hard to leave," Fitts said. "I was brought up thinking you don't quit anything. Of course, I've never retired from anything, either.

"Part of me is saying I'm quitting before the work is done, but the truth is that the work is never done. There will always be conservation work that needs to be done in our state. It is never going to end."

After obtaining a degree in fish and wildlife management from Arkansas Tech University in 1989, Fitts was hired as a fisheries biologist in Monticello, where he worked for seven years.

"I hate to admit this, but I didn't know where Monticello was," Fitts said. "My wife and I had to get a road map out to find it."

In 1996, Fitts was accepted into the Game and Fish Commission's law enforcement academy in Mayflower. After earning his commission as a wildlife officer, he was assigned to Ashley County. He was recognized as the Arkansas Wildlife officer of the year and the Southeastern United States Wildlife Officer of the Year in 2003.

"I met a lot of great people and worked a lot of great cases," Fitts said. "I worked in a county that had a lot of motivated outlaws."

Fitts eventually ascended to chief of the wildlife management division. That position produced three consecutive directors, including Crow and Mike Knoedl.

Former Game and Fish Commissioner Ken Reeves of Harrison, whose seven-year term ended in June, said that Fitts was the ideal director.

"He is one of the smartest people I ever worked with," Reeves said. "He was always keen on how the decisions of the commission would affect not only the resources we manage but also how they would affect our customers and the people that work for the agency. He always analyzed everything from all three perspectives. I'll hate to see him go."

Fitts has guided the agency through a transitional time in which stagnant revenue is stretched to maintain aging, deteriorating infrastructure.

"We're an old agency, and we have a lot of stuff," Fitts said. "The things that we have were built great, but they're 50 to 80 years old. Some of our dams are having problems. We have green tree reservoirs where tree health is declining and where water control structures are in disrepair. All of these things need be addressed."

The commission will have to make hard choices in the near future about its priorities, Fitts said.

"I don't want to see the agency reach a decision point on things that the people of our state use where we say we either have to fix it or close it," Fitts said. "We're there. We've done a great job finding outside funding to keep projects moving forward. We've been lucky this year that we've not had a FEMA disaster that pulls 1 or 2 million [dollars] out of our budget to fix damage that a river flood has caused, but there's going to come a day where we have enough failures at one time that budget can't cover. We're very close to that right now."

Another challenge has been managing chronic wasting disease, which was discovered in Arkansas deer in February 2016. The agency's chronic wasting disease management plan is controversial among Arkansas deer hunters and landowners who prioritize whitetail deer management.

"What you find out as director is that you really can't manage all of the resources of the state and make everybody happy," Fitts said. "You have to manage expectations reasonably, but the first thing is that you need to manage the resource for sustainability and do your best to make most people happy."