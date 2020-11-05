Arkansas football commitments weekly, season stats

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green, who is committed to play at Arkansas, is rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN. (Tulsa World/Brett Rojo)

A look at how Arkansas’ 2021 football commitments are faring:

POS, NAME, HEIGHT, WEIGHT, 40-YARD DASH, SCHOOL, FRIDAY GAME, FOR SEASON

LB MARCO AVANT 6-2.5, 212, 4.69, Jonesboro vs. Marion (Thurs.)

84 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 TFL; 3-34 rushing, TD

OL COLE CARSON 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest (Open)

Graded 90 percent, 6 pancake blocks, 11 knockdowns, 2 cut blocks; 39 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 recovered fumble

QB LUCAS COLEY 6-2, 205, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian (Open)

55-99-980 passing, 11 TD; 54-381 rushing, 9 TD

RB AJ GREEN 5-11, 180, 4.39, Tulsa Union at Edmond North

117-901 rushing, 9 TD; 5-39 receiving

S JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN 6-0, 203, 4.56, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep vs. Van Horn

82 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, PBU, INT, 1 recovered fumble; 22-301 rushing, 6 TD; 1-19 receiving

RB JAVION HUNT 6-0, 204, 4.41, Oklahoma City Carl Albert at Eisenhower

66-497 rushing, 7 TD; 3-67 receiving; 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 recovered fumble return for TD

WR KETRON JACKSON 6-2, 185, 4.40, Royse City, Texas vs. Forney

23-341 receiving, 5 TD; 4 pancake blocks

K CAMERON LITTLE 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore vs. Norman North

4-5 FGs, long of 47, 23-23 PATs, 40 punts for 42.5 average, 29-31 touchbacks, 2-2 onside kicks; 3-3-56 passing

CB CHASE LOWERY 6-0, 183, 4.5, Frisco, Texas vs. Princeton

9-92 rushing, TD; 6-166 receiving, TD; 13 tackles, PBU, 4 interceptions, 1 returned for TD, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 5-104 KOR, 6-52 PR

OL DEVON MANUEL 6-8, 305, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene vs. Breaux Bridge

No stats

TE ERIN OUTLEY 6-4, 256, Little Rock Parkview vs. Mountain Home

2-90 receiving, TD

CB KEUAN PARKER 5-11, 170, 4.4, Tulsa Washington vs. Bixby (Thurs.)

25 tackles, TFL, 1 forced fumble, INT, 2 PBU

LB CHRISTOPHER PAUL 6-1, 235, 4.71, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County at Americus-Sumter

74 tackles, 18 TFLs, 3 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble; 3-51 receiving, TD; 2-2 point conversions

QB LANDON ROGERS 6-5; 210, Little Rock Parkview vs. Mountain Home

67-108-853 passing, 5 TD; 86-682 rushing, 15 TD

ATH RAHEIM SANDERS 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Fla. vs. Cocoa

19-333 receiving, 4 TD; 9-157 rushing, 2 TD; 1-94 KOR; 1 tackle

WR BRYCE STEPHENS 6-0, 165, 4.56, Oklahoma City Marshall at Tecumseh

18-371 receiving, 7 TD; 3-10 rushing; 3 tackles, INT, PBU

OL TERRY WELLS 6-4, 306, Wynne at Nettleton

No stats

WR JAEDON WILSON 6-3, 173, Desoto, Texas at Cedar Hill

14-250 receiving, 3 TD

DL SOLOMON WRIGHT 6-1, 280, Vian, Okla. at Heavener

43 tackles, 23 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 strip sack for touchdown

LAST WEEK:

MARCO AVANT (18 tackles in 17-16 loss to Sylvan Hills ) COLE CARSON (DNP in 27-0 victory over Honey Grove) LUCAS COLEY (N/A in 52-12 victory over Legacy School of Sport Sciences) AJ GREEN (13-115 rushing, TD, 1-17 receiving in 48-7 victory over Southmoore) JERMAINE HAMILTON-JORDAN (Open date) JAVION HUNT (11-108 rushing, 2 TDs, 2-40 receiving in 56-7 victory over Woodward) KETRON JACKSON (7-130 receiving, 2 TDs in 71-18 loss to Ennis) CAMERON LITTLE (1-1 PATs,1-2 touchbacks, 2-2-50 passing, 3 punts for 36 yard average in 48-7 loss to Union) CHASE LOWERY (3 tackles, 2 INT, 1 recovered fumble, 2-61 receiving, TD, 1-19 KOR, 2-5 PR in 39-19 victory over Liberty) DEVON MANUEL (No stats in 63-10 loss to Cecilia) ERIN OUTLEY (DNP in 37-0 victory over Siloam Springs) KEUAN PARKER (Game canceled) CHRISTOPHER PAUL (8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2-45 receiving, TD in 40-7 victory over Jackson County) LANDON ROGERS (12-18-196 passing, 3 TDs, 7-54 rushing in 37-0 victory over Siloam Springs) RAHEIM SANDERS (5-67 rushing, TD, 3-11 rushing in 41-18 victory over Viera) BRYCE STEPHENS (N/A in 21-20 loss to Tuttle) TERRY WELLS (No stats in 49-16 victory over Forrest City) JAEDON WILSON (3-52 receiving, 2 TDs in 42-0 victory over Lake Ridge) SOLOMON WRIGHT (Game canceled)