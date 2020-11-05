Arkansas unveils revised 2020-21 nonconference basketball schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas released its revised 2020-21 nonconference basketball schedule Thursday.

Seven of the nine scheduled games will be played in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are scheduled to travel to Tulsa on Dec. 8 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 30, 2021, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks have announced attendance will be limited to around 4,000 per home game this season.

Arkansas (20-12 last season) is scheduled to open its season Nov. 25 against Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils won four games last season and are ranked last among the 357 Division I teams, according to updated rankings from KenPom.com.

North Texas will return to Fayetteville on Nov. 28. The Razorbacks defeated the Mean Green 66-43 in the second game of the Eric Musselman era in 2019-20.

Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against North Texas, which finished last season 20-11 overall and 14-4 in Conference USA games.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to host Texas-Arlington on Dec. 2; Lipscomb on Dec. 5; Central Arkansas on Dec. 12; Oral Roberts on Dec. 20; and Abilene Christian on Dec. 22.

Due to schedule changes caused by the covid-19 pandemic, Arkansas lost games against Northern Illinois at home, Oklahoma in Tulsa and Old Dominion in North Little Rock, and two games in the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas.

No game will be played in North Little Rock for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

According to CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, the SEC will release its 18-game conference schedule Friday.

Arkansas’ 2020-21 nonconference basketball schedule

Nov. 25 — Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 28 — North Texas

Dec. 2 — Texas-Arlington

Dec. 5 — Lipscomb

Dec. 8 — at Tulsa

Dec. 12 — Central Arkansas

Dec. 20 — Oral Roberts

Dec. 22 — Abilene Christian

Jan. 30 — at Oklahoma State (Big 12/SEC Challenge)