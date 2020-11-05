Benton County Assessor's offices close due to covid-19

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Assessor's Personal Property and Real Estate offices are temporarily closed because of covid-19, according to a news release.

The offices are at 215 E. Central Ave.

Other offices are open at 2401 S.W. D St. in Bentonville, 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 901 First Ave. S.W. in Gravette and 707 S. Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs, according to the release.

The Benton County Collector's office opened after closing Oct. 21 because of covid, according to the county. The office is at 215 E. Central Ave.