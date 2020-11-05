Calendar 11-05-20

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

New library offering curbside service

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System began offering curbside service Oct. 26 at the new main library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street. The new library will begin checking out materials with curbside service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Library staff and patrons will follow social distancing and public health recommendations during pickup. The facilities are still closed to the public as a precaution against Covid-19, according to a news release. Patrons may use their library cards to access the online catalog or call the main library at 870-534-4802 for curbside service. A staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Celebrate! Maya hosts virtual lecture series

The Celebrate! Maya Project invites the community to join its lecture series by Zoom. Cutwell 4 Kids founder Anthony Tidwell will present a lecture at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 on the role art plays in enhancing communities. The Build A Better World Through the Arts & Literature series, in partnership with the Arkansas Humanities Council, launched virtually Sept. 10. Details: https://www.celebratemayaproject.org/build-a-better-world-register.

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 5

Arts center announces November events

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 701 S. Main St., will host various programs. The "Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" exhibit will be on display and online Nov. 5-Jan. 23, 2021, featuring a light-hearted perspective of the 1930s and '40s political and social climate. Live@5 will host Wine & Roses in a live-streamed concert from 5-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, on ASC's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701. Heart for the Arts: ASC Telethon 2020, a virtual fund-raising event, will feature area performers in a live-streamed event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, on ASC's website and social media. ARTWORKS!! Virtual Art Auction will open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and close at 11:59 Sunday, Nov. 22. This year's auction and bidding process is completely online and open to all. ASC's next free Second Saturday Family FunDay will be held from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14. Participants can see how to turn potential energy into kinetic energy through engineering balloon-powered bottle and cup cars. Details: asc701.org.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 6

Women of Influence reschedules conference

Women of Influence Rock - Reset and Still Rocking -- rescheduled plans for the 2020 Zoom conference Nov. 6-7. The theme is "Rise Up and Walk" from the scripture John 5:8, according to a news release. The free event will be held: Friday, Nov. 6 -- from 8-10 p.m. for boys and girls ages 13 to 18; Saturday, Nov. 7 -- from 9-11 a.m. for women ages 36 and up; from noon to 2 p.m. for women ages 26 to 35; and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. for women ages 19 to 25. Scheduled presenters include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.; Virginia Desmuke, executive director at GMOR Theological Institute, and others. Interested participants may register on Eventbrite or email womenofinfluencerock@gmail.com to request a registration form. Details: 870-489-4664.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Eighth Avenue MBC honors pastor and wife

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will celebrate the eighth pastoral appreciation service for the pastor and wife, the Rev. Kirby L. Gulley and Neshia K. Gulley, at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., pastor of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Those who aren't able to attend can join the celebration online by Zoom. The phone number is 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 822-473-4098 # and Participant ID: 299358 # and Meeting Password: 299358.

St. John AME celebrates 152nd anniversary

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its 152nd anniversary virtually at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. The featured speaker will be Bishop Michael L. Mitchell, presiding prelate of the 12th Episcopal District of AME churches. The celebration is hosted by the anniversary and history committee with the Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr., the host pastor, and Bunia Baxter, as the chairperson. The anniversary will showcase this year's honorees who will be placed on the church's Pioneer Wall alongside past anniversary honorees from 2014 to the present. The public is invited to connect and worship with the church. The program will be accessible through St. John's virtual connections: Conference Call: 1 312 626 6799 Code: 1117; ZOOM MEETING ID and PASSWORD: Meeting ID: 432 208 6226 Passcode: 1117; or Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams.

Monday, Nov. 9

Janis Kearney hosts free virtual writing workshop

Well-known author and publisher Janis F. Kearney will host a free, virtual writing workshop at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9. A native of Gould, Kearney is a writer, publisher, journalist and instructor. She was also a diarist for President Bill Clinton. The session is part of Writing Out Loud: Creating Powerful Oral Histories. This workshop, for new or emerging writers, will include both lecture and interactive writing sessions, according to a news release from the Arkansas Arts Council. Kearney will discuss the importance of research and effective interviewing techniques as well as how to shape a story on the page and then transfer it to the microphone. Those interested in the Nov. 9 workshop are required to register. Registration is limited to 100 participants. Registration may be made online at ArkansasArts.org at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/108589277192065293. Details: Janet Perkins, 501-324-9775.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10

Ivy Center sets November Zoom workshops

Ivy Center for Education will host workshops by Zoom in November. Sessions are primarily for 7-12th graders and meet from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 10 -- Future Engineers -- Facilitator, Sederick Rice, Ph.D, UAPB associate professor; Nov. 17 -- The Black History of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County -- Lori Walker, historian; Nov. 24 -- Business/Entrepreneurial Workshop -- Chandra Griffin, realtor. To participate in the Ivy Center workshops by Zoom, enter meeting ID:856 8296 4187 and Passcode:351061. Details: mattie1908@gmail.com orPberry867@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Deadline set for UAPB/AM&N alumni board nominations

Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the deadline for nominations to the board of directors for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association, according to a news release. Openings are available in the Great Lakes/Eastern Seaboard region, Central region, Southwest region, Far west region, and at large members. To nominate someone, participants must email the name, alumni chapter affiliation and desired position to admin@uapbalumni.org. Details: Kim Jones Sneed, director, UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Inc., at admin@uapbalumni.org or 870-536-2309.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing a religion column may submit articles for consideration by email. Please include your phone number, the name and location of your ministry or city where you reside, and your photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Veterans Legal Clinic open

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center – West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Veterans will be able to receive free consultations. Walk-ins are welcome and in recognition of Veterans Day, a free carry-out lunch will be provided to the veterans, according to a news release. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.

Saturday, Nov. 14

St. Luke UMC sets drive-thru Taste of Fall

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host its annual Taste of Fall as a drive thru and pick up event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14. Participants may pre-order goods by Saturday, Nov. 7. Items will include frozen main-dish and vegetable casseroles, chicken and dressing, pies, cakes, cookies, jams, jellies and canned beets, according to a news release. Weather permitting, local vendor tables will also be available outside with handmade items, jewelry, makeup, wreaths and other items. All proceeds will be used for church missions, according to the release. Available items can be viewed at http://www.stlukeunitedmethodistchurchpinebluff.com under the Taste of Fall tab. For order information or details, call 870-692-2302 or 870-543-0585, or 870-692-8234.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends opens

The 24th annual Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends, Arkansas' largest drive-thru holiday lights exhibit, will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park. The exhibit will be open from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the end of the drive-thru display, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Festival Association Inc., a non-profit organization, welcomes visitors to Regional Park for the celebration, according to Kerry Battle, association director. Also, people may purchase a lighted star for $25. Stars "In Honor of" or "In Memory of" a person or organization will be displayed on Beachfront Drive at the park. Details: 870-536-7600.

Through Monday, Nov. 23

White Hall collects names for Stars in the Park

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will collect names Nov. 2-23 for Stars in the Park. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one. The stars will be turned on Dec. 4. Stars in the Park forms are available at the White Hall City Hall at 101 Parkway Drive.

Friday, Dec. 4

White Hall plans Christmas drive-bys, walk-bys

The White Hall Chamber is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event at the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Drivers and passengers will remain inside their vehicles and children will be given pre-bagged cookies from a licensed kitchen and a beverage such as water or a soft drink. Also, Stars in the Park will be turned on Dec. 4. The activity allows residents to purchase a star for $10 in memory of or in honor of a loved one.

Through Friday, Dec. 11

Chamber accepting nominations for Leadership Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is still accepting nominations for the 2021 Leadership Pine Bluff Class. A formal application will be sent to the applicant upon receipt of a completed nomination form or forms may be picked up at the Chamber at 510 Main St. The deadline for applications to the class is Friday, Dec. 11, according to a news release. Nomination forms are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/91329166001/c635ad7c-2ace-409c-959c-e617f9b483f7.pdf. Details: Chamber Director Ulanda Arnett at ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or 870-535-0110.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff accepting nominations

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. Initiated by the Leadership Pine Bluff Alumni Association, the Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program gives high school students an overview of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to a news release. The program focuses on local government, education, economic development, quality of life and social skills. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 11. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce at 870-535-0110, or Mandy Owens at mandy@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Monday, Dec. 21

UAPB alumni raising scholarship funds

The community is invited to participate in the End of the Year Challenge to help the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association raise scholarship funds. The association's goal is to raise $500,000 for scholarships by Dec. 21, according to a news release. These scholarships will directly benefit students at UAPB. To donate online visit https://www.uapbalumni.org/end-of-the-year-challenge.

Through Saturday, Jan. 2

ASC hosts 'Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice' display

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will display "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice" through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. An exhibit by Rex DeLoney, it is sponsored by Simmons Bank. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality.

Events underway

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

Fridays

St. John hosts weekly prayer calls

St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

Saturdays

St. Peter's reopens Saturday Soup Kitchen

St. Peter Catholic Church, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.