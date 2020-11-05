Chinese promise drone sale response

Taiwan's defense ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen speaks during a briefing in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Taiwan said Tuesday that recent proposed of U.S. sales of missiles and other arms systems will boost the island's ability to credibly defend itself, amid rising threats from China. (AP Photo/Wu Taijing)

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration has notified Congress that it has approved the sale of $600 million in armed drones to Taiwan, the latest in a series of arms transfers for the island. China vowed Wednesday that it will make a "proper and necessary response."

The State Department said Tuesday it had OK'd Taiwan's purchase of four "weapons ready" remotely piloted aircraft and related equipment. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has reacted angrily to previous announcements of weapons sales to the island.

"This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the State Department said. "The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region."

It said the sale would improve Taiwan's defense by bolstering its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and could help deter military action against it.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the move "brutally interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously undermines China's sovereignty and security interests."

The U.S. should cancel all such sales to Taiwan "so as to avoid further damage to China-U.S. relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

China will make a "proper and necessary response according to the development of the situation," Wang said.

Just last week, the administration approved plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan. That came hours after Beijing had announced sanctions on U.S. defense contractors, including Boeing, the lead contractor on the Harpoon deal, over a previous weapons deal.

China's ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 during a civil war, as part of its territory, and it has threatened to invade.