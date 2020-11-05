Conway to take Bryant challenge

Conway Coach Keith Fimple knows what his team has ahead of it.

The Wampus Cats will take on the state's top-ranked team, Bryant, on Friday night at Hornet Stadium in Bryant.

Bryant (8-0, 5-0 7A-Central) has won a state-best 25 consecutive games and is the two-time defending Class 7A state champion.

"We see the facts," Fimple said. "We can't argue with them. They're undeniable.

"I've seen the 2004 Little Rock Central team, the 2005 Springdale team, and the 2010 Bentonville team, along with the Fayetteville teams. I'd put them [Bryant] right up there in the same class."

Conway (6-2, 3-1) has put up one of the state's best offenses in 2020 led by senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon and senior quarterback Ben Weese.

Bohanon is the state's leading receiver with 46 receptions for 1,079 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 9 catches for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over Little Rock Catholic on Friday.

"It couldn't happen to a better kid," Fimple said. "He's a great ambassador here in Conway. I'm glad he's a Wampus Cat."

Weese is 170-of-282 passing for 2,550 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Bryant earned its best victory of the season Friday in a 58-21 rout at previous No. 2 North Little Rock. Senior quarterback Austin Ledbetter passed for 542 yards and 5 touchdowns for Bryant.

Ledbetter has completed 106 of 170 passes for 2,010 yards with 27 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season.

Fimple said Ledbetter will be the best quarterback Conway has faced.

"He's an outstanding athlete," Fimple said. "He's a great leader. I compare him to John Elway. He has a great touch on the ball. He understands the schemes that they run."

Conway can earn a share of the 7A-Central Conference title with a victory over Bryant. Fimple said that would be a great accomplishment for the Wampus Cats.

"You're looking for that gratification for the kids," he said. "It would be big for the community and our program. But it would be bigger for our kids."

DES ARC

Flying high

Des Arc can win not only a 2A-6 Conference championship tonight but it also can complete a 10-0 season for the first time in 12 seasons.

The Eagles (9-0, 4-0) will travel to Clarendon (6-1, 3-0) with the winner earning the 2A-6 title and the league's No. 1 seed. They are looking to finish 10-0 for the first time since 2008, when Des Arc played in the Class 2A state championship game.

Des Arc Coach BJ Paschal, who was promoted to head coach in the offseason after three seasons as an assistant coach, said the Eagles are aware of what's at stake.

"They understand the magnitude of this game," Paschal said. "It's important because of a conference championship, but also for seeding."

The Eagles' Wing-T offense is led by senior quarterback Luke Morton, who has 779 yards of offense. He's rushed for 631 yards and 20 touchdowns, and passed for 148 yards and another score.

"He's a coach on the field," Paschal said. "If I knew the game like he does when I was playing, I'd be a lot better of a coach."

Clarendon is also undefeated in the 2A-6, but has a loss to defending Class 2A state champion Fordyce. The Lions are led by junior quarterback Kaleb Williams, who has passed for 16 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more scores.

"Clarendon is very fast," Paschal said. "They've got speed all over the field. They make you defend the entire field."

Paschal said tonight's game is not a normal game for the Eagles.

"This is a playoff game for us," he said.

LR CHRISTIAN

Back in action

Little Rock Christian was looking forward to getting on the field last week after its loss to crosstown rival Pulaski Academy.

Then, covid-19 came into the picture for the Warriors' opponent.

The Warriors had their game at Jacksonville canceled because of Jacksonville's covid-19 situation. Coach Eric Cohu said he tried to schedule another team to fill the vacancy to no avail.

The Warriors are back at home tonight against Watson Chapel as they attempt to clinch the 5A-Central's No. 2 seed.

In their last game, Little Rock Christian (5-2, 3-1) lost to Pulaski Academy 60-28 on Oct. 23. The Warriors trailed 32-0 in the first half and were never able to recover against the defending Class 5A state champions.

Cohu hopes the Warriors can rebound from the loss.

"The key to any loss is to bounce back stronger," Cohu said. "We're motivated to get better."

Watson Chapel (5-3, 3-3) is led by dual-threat quarterback Jabrae Shaw, a sophomore who has accounted for 27 touchdowns (14 passing, 13 rushing).

Cohu praised Shaw and said he'll be a tough matchup for the Warriors.

"His future is bright," Cohu said. "He is electrifying. He's stressful for a defense."

SEARCY

Streaky Lions

Searcy has been one of the state's streakiest teams this season.

The Lions lost their first two games, then won four consecutive games.

But Searcy (4-5, 3-3 6A-East Conference), last year's Class 6A state champion, is on a three-game losing streak as it enters its final regular-season game tonight at Sylvan Hills.

In Searcy's 54-50 loss to El Dorado on Friday, the Lions had 575 yards offensively. But it wasn't enough against the Wildcats.

Coach Kenny Simpson believes the Lions can rebound from their slump.

"We've got some resilient guys," he said. "But if you don't win the turnover battle and the special teams battle, you're not going to win those games."

Sylvan Hills (6-3, 5-1) presents a tough challenge for the Lions with their Flexbone offense.

"We will have an uphill battle," Simpson said.

Searcy can earn the 6A-East's No. 3 seed with a victory and an El Dorado loss to West Memphis.

"Any game you play late in the year has big consequences," Simpson said. "We're trying to get ready to make a run in the playoffs. Being at home would be a big advantage for us."

LAKE HAMILTON

Horton honored

Lake Hamilton junior offensive lineman Dylan Horton earned the NFL's Way to Play high school football award recently.

Each school honored by the NFL's program will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

The Way to Play program selects high school football players who positively affect the game through proper technique, such as tackling, blocking, football, discipline and vision.

Horton was announced as the winner on the NFL Network's show "Good Morning Football" by former NFL players Michael Robinson and Shaun O'Hara.

Lake Hamilton (8-0, 5-0) hosts Greenwood (9-0, 5-0) on Friday for the 6A-West Conference championship.

EXTRA POINTS

Bentonville can win its fifth consecutive 7A-West Conference championship with a victory over Bentonville West on Friday. The Tigers (9-0) are 6-0 in the 7A-West and have outscored conference opponents 321-76. They have won all four meetings against the Wolverines since Bentonville West opened in 2016. ... West Memphis looks to avoid its worst regular season in 13 years. The Blue Devils (2-7) travel to El Dorado tonight. In 2007, West Memphis finished 2-8 and missed the playoffs. But with covid-19, every team is eligible for the playoffs in 2020. ... Hot Springs returns after a two-week hiatus because of covid-19. The Trojans head across town to meet their rival Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday. They haven't played since a 52-33 loss to Magnolia on Oct. 16. ... First-year Coach Trey Schucker is one victory away from leading Arkadelphia to an undefeated 7-0 regular season. The Badgers, who missed three games in the 4A-7 Conference because of covid-19, have won their past three games, outscoring conference opponents Benton Harmony Grove, Ashdown and Bauxite 163-45. Arkadelphia, which won back-to-back state Class 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinals last season, travels to Malvern on Friday.