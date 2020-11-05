December runoff set in school races

Until Tuesday, there had not been a Little Rock School Board election since September 2014. Now there will be a second such election within a month in the form of run-offs for two board seats.

Little Rock district voters on Tuesday filled seven of the nine seats on the newly established Little Rock School Board. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote in Zones 3 and 6, making run-offs necessary on Dec. 1.

Additionally, Little Rock voters turned down a proposal to extend the levy of 12.4 debt service mills by 18 years, from 2033 when the mills are scheduled to expire to 2051. The extension would have enabled the district to finance about $205 million for construction, renovation and repairs at the campuses. The outcome on the millage extension was:

Against 37,211

For 31,574

The election results from Tuesday are unofficial until they are certified later this month by the Pulaski County Election Commission.

Elected Tuesday in uncontested races were Michael Mason, 62, from Zone 1, Sandrekkia Morning, 27, from Zone 2, and Leigh Ann Wilson, 35, from Zone 4.

Also elected Tuesday -- barring any large vote changes before the results are certified -- was Ali Noland, 39, an attorney, in her contest with Stuart Mackey, 55, a commercial real estate professional for the board's Zone 5 seat.

Norma J. Johnson, 61, a permits clerk for the Arkansas Department of of Transportation, won the Zone 7 seat over candidate Ryan Davis, 39, director of the Children's International program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Greg Adams, 58, a licensed social worker at Arkansas Children's Hospital, won the Zone 8 seat over Benjamin Coleman Jr., 41, a real estate professional.

And Jeff Wood, 40, an attorney with his own law practice, won the Zone 9 seat over Kieng B. Vang-Dings, 45, a research scientist.

Adams and Johnson are former Little Rock School Board members. Wood, Mason and Morning are members of the state-appointed Community Advisory Board that made policy and financial recommendations to Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, who has acted in place of an elected school board in the state-controlled district.

The two top vote-getters for each of the two remaining seats representing Zones 3 and 6 will compete in the Dec. 1 runoff elections.

In Zone 3 that will be Tommy Branch Jr., 47, adult development director for Friendship Community Care, and retired teacher Evelyn Hemphill Callaway, 69. The unofficial results from Tuesday's election are:

Branch 2,016

Hemphill Callaway 1,823

Monica Wiley 1,560

Michael Sanders 1,388

In Zone 6, FranSha' Anderson, chief executive officer of the Arkansas State Independent Living Council and adjunct professor at Webster University, and Vicki Hatter, an accounting office worker at a fleet management firm, will vie for the board seat after being the top vote getters in a four-person race.

The uncertified results from Tuesday are:

Anderson 2,331

Hatter 1,755

Lou Jackson 1,076

Chris Kingsby 868

The two run-off races pit candidates endorsed by the Little Rock Education Association, a union of Little Rock School District employees, against candidates promoted by Arkansas Learns, which is an advocacy organization for parent school choice. Arkansas Learns and its director provided funding to Branch and Anderson for Tuesday's election, while the Education Association backed Callaway and Hatter.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-14-121 states that when no candidate for any school district position receives a majority of the votes cast for the office, or whenever there is a tie vote, there shall be a runoff election held in the school district.

"The names of the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes, but not a majority, shall be placed on the ballot to be voted upon by the qualified electors for that position on a school district board of directors.

'The runoff election shall be held three weeks following the date of the election.

'The person receiving the majority of the votes cast for the position at the runoff election shall be declared elected," the statute says.