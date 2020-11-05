Don't be deceived by Tennessee's record

Tennessee is a better football team than its record indicates.

The Vols are riding a three-game losing streak and stand 2-3, but only one loss was a surprise -- the loss at home to Kentucky.

The Vols may be inching their way back toward legitimacy in the SEC, but losing to Georgia and Alabama happened because those teams are better.

Against the Wildcats, it was like the Vols were trying to be Ole Miss.

Before the first half ended, Tennessee had lost the ball once on a fumble and thrown three interceptions -- including two pick-sixes -- to trail 17-7 at the half.

They never got their wheels on the track in a game when their quarterback and receivers had really off games. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano complete 14 of 21 passes for just 80 yards. He threw two of the interceptions.

Maybe they were looking ahead to their game with Alabama, a rivalry that is rich in history and tradition.

Whatever the case, the Vols are better than their record, and that's why they are slight favorites coming into Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

They won't be looking ahead to hosting Texas A&M, either. They will be focused on the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they had an extra week to prepare for the Hogs.

It should be a good game, and it definitely will be interesting for Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

Everyone knows they are close friends.

In fact, Chaney's sudden departure from Arkansas a few years ago to Pittsburgh -- which was not a move up -- may have set things in motion for Pittman to leave Arkansas a year later.

They ended up together at Georgia before Chaney left to work for Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee.

As much as they like each other, deep down they want this victory so they have bragging rights during their regular phone conversations.

The Razorbacks started preparing Sunday because they had Tuesday off to vote.

They are coming off their best offensive performance of the season against the Aggies, but it was a game that Texas A&M controlled for the last 50 minutes.

In its first four games, the Razorbacks were turnover-creating fiends. Against the Aggies, they were unable to put any pressure on quarterback Kellen Mond, which helped A&M avoid a single turnover.

So far, the Razorbacks don't have a bad loss like the Vols do.

The Hogs have lost to current No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia and No. 24 Auburn, a game they obviously should have won.

Tennessee opened the season ranked No. 25 by The Associated Press and got as high as No. 14 before the three-game losing streak.

They also came into this season riding a six-game winning streak that eventually climbed to eight.

The Razorbacks have followed each loss with a win, but those victories were over Mississippi State -- which is on a four-game losing streak since opening the season with a win over LSU -- and Ole Miss, who got a big victory over winless Vanderbilt to move to 2-4 on the season.

Chaney is using all his football knowledge to try and run a balanced offense. The Vols have rushed 190 times and attempted 142 passes.

Their defense has not been great.

Before this season, the Razorbacks were unranked and getting zero respect after going 0-16 in SEC play the previous two seasons.

Pruitt said this week he is impressed with the Hogs.

The Razorbacks will take the field believing in themselves, and they will pay no attention to the Vols' losses.