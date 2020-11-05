Election brings few, scattered protests

WASHINGTON -- Scattered protests took place from Washington, D.C., to Washington state as votes were counted, but there were no signs of widespread unrest or violence linked to the election.

Demonstrations overnight and Wednesday in cities including Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington and New York remained largely peaceful.

In Washington, more than 1,000 people demonstrating against President Donald Trump converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza on Tuesday night, just a block from the White House, while hundreds more marched through downtown, sometimes blocking traffic and setting off fireworks.

Protesters shouted "Whose streets? Our streets!" and "If we don't get no justice, they don't get no peace!"

Groups of teenagers danced in the street as onlookers cheered. Large banners, including one reading "Trump lies all the time," were unfurled.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssOZ9YXxPJY]

At one point, the marchers vandalized a parked police van by stabbing the tires.

In Philadelphia, about 200 protesters representing labor unions, groups working to combat climate change and other causes, rallied near Independence Hall on Wednesday afternoon, saying they had come to protect democracy. The protest came shortly before Trump campaign officials said they would file suit to stop the counting of votes in Pennsylvania over what they contended was a lack of transparency.

"We want {Democrat Joe} Biden to win, but we want every vote to be counted no matter what," said one of the protesters, Corean Holloway, 69, of Philadelphia.

Hundreds of people marched in anti-Trump demonstrations in Portland, Ore., and Seattle on Tuesday night, with several arrested.

"This is what democracy looks like," protesters chanted in Portland, where organizers said the demonstration would be peaceful and that regardless of the presidential election result, they would continue protesting in support of racial justice. The sheriff's office said some protesters were openly carrying guns.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown had put the National Guard on standby, as Portland has seen almost nightly protests since the death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer's knee in May.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said on Twitter that there would be "no tolerance for any violence, intimidation or criminal destruction," and that people should be "safe while using their voice to advocate for their perspective."

In Seattle, police said they arrested several people, including someone who put nails in a road and another who drove over a barricade and into a police bike lane. No one was injured.

Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after Floyd's death.

"Some people would like to cause mayhem and trouble," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier in the day. She said she had never seen so many businesses being boarded up: "That all saddens me."

"We were bracing for the worst, and we've been pleasantly surprised," said Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

About 103 million votes were cast before Election Day, an early voting push prompted by the pandemic. On Tuesday, that took some of the pressure off polling places, which generally saw short or no lines as coronavirus cases were on the rise. Daily confirmed cases were up 43 percent over the past two weeks in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Those who did vote on Election Day included some who wanted to vote by mail but waited too long to request a ballot or didn't receive their ballots in time. Election offices had to scramble to rejigger procedures to allow for a huge surge in mail voting as voters sought a way to avoid exposure to the coronavirus at the polls.

Though the casting of ballots was relatively tranquil, legal storm clouds hang over the counting of those votes.

Information for this article was contributed by Christina A. Cassidy and Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press.

Demonstrators march down Fifth Avenue to advocate for the counting of all votes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A speaker walks off the stage at during a rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrator Karen Louise Gonsalves, of Boston, center, displays a placard, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, during a protest on the Boston Common, in Boston, as ballots continue to be counted in some battleground states for the general election. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Demonstrators attend a rally to support all votes being counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrators urge that all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Keith Bentz joins others demonstrating outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol to urge that all votes be counted, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., following Tuesday's election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Demonstrators attend a rally outside the New York Public Library advocating for the counting of all votes, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Demonstrators attend a rally to support all votes being counted one day after Election Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)