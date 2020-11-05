ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Ballots & Laughs’ exhibit, Easterseals auction set

Clayton Stoner (left) is this years featured Easterseals Art & Soul artist. Arkansas artist James Hayes (right) volunteered as a tracker, who serves as the artists hands and arms. (Easterseals Arkansas/Kathryn Norton)

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Cartoons and concert

"Ballots & Laughs: Political Cartoons of Ray Walters" goes on display today at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Walters' cartoons from the 1930s and '40s, part of the center's permanent collection, remain up through Jan. 23. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Also this weekend, the center will offer a "Virtual Live@5 Concert" with Wine & Roses, 5-6 p.m. Friday via the center's Facebook page, facebook.com/asc701. A virtual donation box will be available.

Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Easterseals auction

Easterseals' 17th annual Arkansas Art & Soul art auction fundraiser will be a livestream event, 7 p.m. Nov. 12 via the nonprofit's Facebook page (facebook.com/easterseals.arkansas), YouTube page (tinyurl.com/y4uht4kx) and event website, ArtandSoul.givesmart.com. Craig O'Neill will be the emcee.

Potential buyers can view the art in person prior to the livestreamed event at the Pleasant Ridge Town Center, 11525 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The works will be on display, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, in the former Nadeau space and in the windows of various center shops; there will be an art walk, 1-6 p.m.

The auction highlights artwork created through the Artistic Realization Technologies program, which provides hands-on creative expression for children and adults who have limited use of their arms and hands.

“Arcade” by Dennis McCann is one of several works on display through November at Justus Fine Art in Hot Springs. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Spa City gallery

Works by Beverly Buys, Robbie Brindley, Donnie Copeland, Matthew Hasty, Jeri Hillis, Dolores Justus, Dennis McCann, Carey Roberson, and Tony Saladino will be the focus of the November exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. The exhibition opens with a reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday, part of Hot Springs' monthly Gallery Walk. Guests should wear masks and no refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be up through Nov. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday- Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Poet Carmen Gimenez Smith will be in residence at University of Central Arkansas today and Friday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Poet visits UCA

Poet Carmen Gimenez Smith, an English professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va., will be at University of Central Arkansas today and Friday as an artist-in-residence. She will hold a public reading and question and answer session at 7 p.m. today via Zoom and livestreamed to the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Facebook page, Facebook.com/CAHSSUCA. At 11 a.m. Friday she will present a craft talk with creative writing students and at 3:30 p.m. will lead a discussion with the editors of the online literary journal Arkana. And at 4 p.m., she will lead a master class with creative writing students. All Friday events will take place via Zoom. Gimenez Smith's visit is also a part of the C.D. Wright Women Writers Conference, designed to recognize, promote and encourage female-identifying writers. Call (501) 450-3293 or email iragni1@uca.edu.

Forum Friday

Roy's Smokin' Revenge, a spinoff of the Northeast Arkansas area band Starroy, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Starroy members include Adam Barnard, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Heath Finch, percussion; Nelson Pettigrew, saxophone; Wes Klasky, bass; and Taylor McBride, lead guitar and piano. It's part of the Foundation of Arts' First Fridays at the Forum concert series. Admission is pay what you can.

Also this weekend, the Foundation of Arts' "Nutcracker" ballet cast will join children for Breakfast with Ballerinas, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Forum Theater. Tickets are $15, $12 for children.

Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

Veterans' tribute

Mountain View-based Stone Bank takes its annual Veterans Day tribute online with a 30-minute video program, "Stone Bank Veterans Tribute 2020," streaming at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at veterans.stonebank.com. The performance, which will feature area musicians performing patriotic songs and interviews with several veterans, mostly from World War II, from the Mountain View area and from Little Rock, will also be archived on the Stone Bank YouTube Channel. And the program will also be broadcast on radio station KWOZ-FM, 103.3, in Mountain View in segments throughout the day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.