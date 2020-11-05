Police: Fugitive arrested after assaulting U.S. marshal

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested at Park Plaza Mall on Thursday afternoon after attempting to hit a U.S. marshal with his car, according to a press release from Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Federal marshals were attempting to arrest Chon Armstrong, 38, on felony warrants at around 1 p.m. Thursday at 11411 West Markham St., west of Interstate 430 in Little Rock, the release said. However, Armstrong reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle.

The release said Armstrong's vehicle nearly struck a marshal, who responded with gunfire.

Armstrong was later found and arrested at Park Plaza Mall, a little more than 3 miles east of the original encounter. No one was injured in the incident, the release said.

Little Rock Police Major Crimes Detectives will conduct the criminal investigation, according to the release.