Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Fugitive arrested after assaulting U.S. marshal

by William Sanders | Today at 4:36 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested at Park Plaza Mall on Thursday afternoon after attempting to hit a U.S. marshal with his car, according to a press release from Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Casey Clark.

Federal marshals were attempting to arrest Chon Armstrong, 38, on felony warrants at around 1 p.m. Thursday at 11411 West Markham St., west of Interstate 430 in Little Rock, the release said. However, Armstrong reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle.

The release said Armstrong's vehicle nearly struck a marshal, who responded with gunfire.

Armstrong was later found and arrested at Park Plaza Mall, a little more than 3 miles east of the original encounter. No one was injured in the incident, the release said.

Little Rock Police Major Crimes Detectives will conduct the criminal investigation, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT