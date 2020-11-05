Gains slow on private payrolls

A waiter at Junior’s Restaurant in New York serves lunch in this September file photo. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its fifth consecutive month of expansion in October. (AP)

U.S. companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence of additional fiscal stimulus is prompting some firms to adjust payrolls as the pandemic continues to wear on the economic recovery.

Businesses' payrolls increased by 365,000 last month after a revised 753,000 rise in September, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The October gain was weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and was below the median projection for a 643,000 gain.

The slower pace of hiring shows the long road to recovery for the labor market as the coronavirus continues to reduce revenue at service providers, including the travel, hotel and restaurant industries. The figures, along with the recent resurgence in infections, underscore calls for lawmakers to agree on another round of fiscal assistance to keep some businesses afloat and their employees on payrolls.

"The labor market continues to add jobs, yet at a slower pace," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. "Although the pace is slower, we've seen employment gains across all industries and sizes."

The data precedes the government's monthly jobs report on Friday, which is forecast to show private payrolls increased by about 700,000 after an 877,000 gain in September. At the same time, public sector employment is likely to decline because of the unwinding of federal government hiring as the 2020 census concludes, according to a note by Bloomberg economists.

The ADP report showed service-provider employment increased by 348,000 in October, reflecting slowdowns in hiring within trade and transportation, business services and health care.

Payrolls at goods producers rose 17,000 last month, the smallest gain in three months, because there was less hiring in manufacturing and construction.

Medium-size businesses led the October rise with a 135,000 increase in payrolls. Large businesses hired 116,000, while small companies added 114,000 workers.

ADP's payroll data represents firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S.

Separate from the ADP report, the Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that U.S. service industries expanded in October at the slowest pace in five months as orders and employment cooled, indicating more moderate growth in the biggest part of the economy.

The institute's index of services activity ticked down to a reading of 56.6 last month, from September's reading of 57.8. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries such as restaurants, department stores and delivery companies.

The index registered sharp contractions in April and May as shutdowns aimed at containing the coronavirus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. But starting in June, the index began to rise again, and it's now just below its February level of 57.3.

Business activity and new orders continued to expand in October, albeit at a slightly slower clip. The index measuring employment also grew more slowly. The gauge for prices continued to rise with a large number of commodities in short supply, including cleaning products and personal protective equipment.

Sixteen of the 18 service sector categories in the survey reported growth in October, with just public administration and arts, entertainment and recreation reporting contraction.

The services sector had been growing for 122 consecutive months before it fell into contraction territory in April and May as the widespread shutdowns took hold.

Most respondents to the survey were upbeat, even as winter approaches and as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb.

"We continue to be cautiously optimistic that the rebound in business that began in July continues to sustain," said one comment from the retail trade industry.

Economists also saw positive signs in the report, but they remained cautious about projecting too much into the future.

"The outlook is less certain now that virus cases are surging," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Trading. "Risks are to the downside from new restrictions and closures that will weigh on demand and activity going forward."

Steady consumer demand for merchandise and a pickup in business investment are generating more activity for the nation's factories. The institute's manufacturing index released Monday showed faster growth in new orders, employment and production.

The divergence in activity at service providers and manufacturers has its roots in a shift in consumer spending preferences. The value of household outlays for merchandise expanded in the third quarter at a 45.4% annualized pace to $5.14 trillion, well above the pre-pandemic peak. In contrast, spending on services grew at a 38.4% rate to $7.93 trillion, well short of the value at the end of 2019, last week's gross domestic product report showed.

Information for this article was contributed by Henry Ren of Bloomberg News and by Matt Ott of The Associated Press.