Gillett Coon Supper pushed to 2022

The 78th annual Gillett Coon Supper has been postponed because of covid-19, President Chad Philipp said in a news release.

The coon supper had been scheduled for Jan. 9, but will now be held Jan. 8, 2022.

Sponsored by the Gillett Farmers and Businessmen's Club, the event is hosted by the Gillett Elementary School.

The club was concerned about the health, safety and well-being of attendees as well as club members, so they decided that it was in the best interest of everyone to postpone the event, Philipp said.

More information is available from Philipp at pastorslsp@centurytel.net or (870) 509-0413.